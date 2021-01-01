  • Boundless Simulations - EGBB - Birmingham Airport for X-Plane 11 v2.0

    Nels_Anderson
    Boundless Simulations – EGBB – Birmingham Airport for X-Plane 11 v2.0

    Welcome to Birmingham! This is by far our largest and most detailed project to date, as we recreate the UK's 7th busiest airport and the gateway to the Midlands.

    We have ensured all details have been included within the airport boundary, but we haven't stopped there. The package also extends to include Birmingham international Station, nearby hotels, offices, warehouses, the NEC and Resorts World Arena!

    Main Features Include

    • Full PBR HD custom ground textures
    • High quality ortho background
    • Excellent FPS
    • Custom HD trees
    • Custom ground polygons
    • Custom terrain mesh including the iconic sloped runway (optional)
    • Full PBR HD custom buildings
    • Custom road signs and lighting
    • Fully accurate night lighting
    • Includes NEC, resorts world arena, nearby offices and warehouses
    • Fully accurate ground markings, including accurately modelled cracks / wear & tear
    • Enhanced Traffic Global compatibility*
    • Additional PBR water / puddle textures
    • Partially modelled building interiors
    • Custom static ground equipment (Jet2, Swissport, etc.)
    • Animated monorail (Air Rail Link)
    • All nearby hotels modelled
    • Thousands of accurately placed streetlights and road signs

    * Enhanced compatbility means certain gates have been assigned to the airlines which most commonly use them

    V2.0 - What's New?

    Fixes:

    • Fixed runway lights misaligned
    • Fixed sharp ortho cutoff behind GA area

    Improvements:

    • Improved terminal interior
    • Added gate numbers as ground markings
    • Added 3D grass
    • Added new PBR static ground service vehicles (Jet2 / Swissport)
    • Added new HD GA static aircraft at GA area
    • Added full autogate support, marshallers, jetways, guidance systems
    • Reduced file size

