Boundless Simulations - EGBB - Birmingham Airport for X-Plane 11 v2.0

Welcome to Birmingham! This is by far our largest and most detailed project to date, as we recreate the UK's 7th busiest airport and the gateway to the Midlands.

We have ensured all details have been included within the airport boundary, but we haven't stopped there. The package also extends to include Birmingham international Station, nearby hotels, offices, warehouses, the NEC and Resorts World Arena!

Main Features Include

Full PBR HD custom ground textures

High quality ortho background

Excellent FPS

Custom HD trees

Custom ground polygons

Custom terrain mesh including the iconic sloped runway (optional)

Full PBR HD custom buildings

Custom road signs and lighting

Fully accurate night lighting

Includes NEC, resorts world arena, nearby offices and warehouses

Fully accurate ground markings, including accurately modelled cracks / wear & tear

Enhanced Traffic Global compatibility*

Additional PBR water / puddle textures

Partially modelled building interiors

Custom static ground equipment (Jet2, Swissport, etc.)

Animated monorail (Air Rail Link)

All nearby hotels modelled

Thousands of accurately placed streetlights and road signs

* Enhanced compatbility means certain gates have been assigned to the airlines which most commonly use them

V2.0 - What's New?

Fixes:

Fixed runway lights misaligned

Fixed sharp ortho cutoff behind GA area

Improvements:

Improved terminal interior

Added gate numbers as ground markings

Added 3D grass

Added new PBR static ground service vehicles (Jet2 / Swissport)

Added new HD GA static aircraft at GA area

Added full autogate support, marshallers, jetways, guidance systems

Reduced file size

Purchase Boundless Simulations – EGBB – Birmingham Airport for X-Plane 11 v2.0