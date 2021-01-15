MSFS January 14th, 2021 Development Update

Our Feature Discovery Series: Aerodynamics, will be postponed until further notice as we are still making a few edits to the video to ensure we hit the same quality bar for information that we have in the past. We are aiming to have this released next week but will update you should anything change. January is already in full swing and so is the team. This week we have a big update in the marketplace with 3 new and 18 updated items releasing this week. Our Layover with Devs this week focuses on two of our amazing community managers. We have also opened up the forums for questions for the upcoming Live Dev Q&A. Feel free to add a question or upvote your favorites!

As always, we are excited for what’s to come and can’t wait for what’s in-store for 2021.

SDK Update

DevMode:

Asset wizards will be added to the Project Editor. They will provide a way to create packages without having to manually create or copy asset files. The first one to come will be the Airport Wizard.

We continue to improve the Visual Effects Editor.

A new feature in the Scenery Editor will soon allow you to rename, group and reorder the objects in the Scene list, for a more flexible and organized hierarchy system.

We are working on a notification system to keep you informed of our latest releases directly in the DevMode.

WebAssembly:

Some security weaknesses in the WASI layer that were reported have been fixed.

Third Party Update

The creator community was incredibly productive during the last few weeks as an additional 121 products have been released on the platform since December. In total, 451 add-ons are now available and there are new and delightful announcements every single day. An additional 131 projects have been announced and we know of another 137 unannounced projects from 3rd parties. In total, there are 719 add-ons that are either released or an in production.

