  • MSFS January 14th, 2021 Development Update

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 01-14-2021 07:01 PM  Number of Views: 2450  
    4 Comments

    MSFS January 14th, 2021 Development Update

    Our Feature Discovery Series: Aerodynamics, will be postponed until further notice as we are still making a few edits to the video to ensure we hit the same quality bar for information that we have in the past. We are aiming to have this released next week but will update you should anything change. January is already in full swing and so is the team. This week we have a big update in the marketplace with 3 new and 18 updated items releasing this week. Our Layover with Devs this week focuses on two of our amazing community managers. We have also opened up the forums for questions for the upcoming Live Dev Q&A. Feel free to add a question or upvote your favorites!

    As always, we are excited for what’s to come and can’t wait for what’s in-store for 2021.

    SDK Update

    DevMode:

    • Asset wizards will be added to the Project Editor. They will provide a way to create packages without having to manually create or copy asset files. The first one to come will be the Airport Wizard.
    • We continue to improve the Visual Effects Editor.
    • A new feature in the Scenery Editor will soon allow you to rename, group and reorder the objects in the Scene list, for a more flexible and organized hierarchy system.
    • We are working on a notification system to keep you informed of our latest releases directly in the DevMode.

    WebAssembly:

    • Some security weaknesses in the WASI layer that were reported have been fixed.

    Third Party Update

    The creator community was incredibly productive during the last few weeks as an additional 121 products have been released on the platform since December. In total, 451 add-ons are now available and there are new and delightful announcements every single day. An additional 131 projects have been announced and we know of another 137 unannounced projects from 3rd parties. In total, there are 719 add-ons that are either released or an in production.

    Source

    1. Categories:
    2. HN,
    3. MSFS,
    4. 2021
    Tags: mfs, microsoft, msfs
    4 Comments
    1. howlak's Avatar
      howlak - 01-15-2021, 04:34 AM
      I'm sorry, but still waiting for an official explanation and solution of the 22nd december update world scenery problem.

      https://forums.flightsimulator.com/t...-global/338732

      In the meantime working with a community solution...
    1. AllardX's Avatar
      AllardX - 01-15-2021, 07:47 AM
      If you are talking about the scenery spikes, Asobe has found the cause and is currently testing the solution.
    1. am63820's Avatar
      am63820 - 01-15-2021, 01:08 PM
      will the team ever fix the ai pilot problems? it seems like they have given up on that
    1. howlak's Avatar
      howlak - 01-15-2021, 01:13 PM
      I'm talking about the communication policy.
      The spikes and great walls are well detailed in the attached link to my post.
      But in this development update nothing to declare.

  • Tag Cloud

    737 747 a300 aeroplane heaven aerosoft airbus app autopilot avro beta boeing boundless boundless simulations canadian xpress carenado cessna cessna 172 dc designs dcs dino cattaneo drzewiecki drzewiecki design fs2crew fs2020 fsdg fsx gaya gaya simulations helicopter indiafoxtecho inibuilds just flight laminar research landmarks lionheart lionheart creations long-ez mb-339 mfs microsoft milviz mk-studios msfs msfs 2020 neil's tours orbx p3d perfect flight pmdg rolling cumulus sale sierrasim sierrasim simulation simworks studios sofly stairport taburet toliss topskills torquesim trueearth uk2000 verticalsim video virtavia virtual airlines vskylabs vulcan x-plane x-plane 11

  • Recent Forum Activity

    zoolander64

    Rocky Mountains “Sawtooth” Weekend Achievement Flights

    Thread Starter: zoolander64

    What: Rocky Mountains “Sawtooth” Weekend Achievement Flights When: Saturdays, Starting Jan 16th, 8am PST, 11am EST, 1600 UTC Where: TeamSpeak3,...

    Last Post By: zoolander64 Today, 11:28 AM Go to last post
    yancovitchvictor

    boom!

    Thread Starter: yancovitchvictor

    fsx ooms while sitting on the runway......how to find the cause?

    Last Post By: dogdish Today, 10:58 AM Go to last post
    plainsman

    Lincoln Fly Over

    Thread Starter: plainsman

    We take off on a bright sunny winter day in David City, Nebraska and head SE toward the state capitol in Lincoln. We first observe the Lincoln...

    Last Post By: plainsman Today, 10:18 AM Go to last post
    bohi

    Model for A321 and A330 and others

    Thread Starter: bohi

    Dear all, Where do I find models for the A321 and the A330. Kind regards Bo Hildebranner

    Last Post By: Apollo212 Today, 09:27 AM Go to last post