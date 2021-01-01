Review: FlyMex - Mexico City VFR Landmarks

Mexico City Landmarks Publisher: FlyMex Software Review Author:

Diego Vega Suggested Price:

$12.99

Introduction

FlyMex Software is a developer with more than 25 years of presence in the world of flight simulation. Mexico City VFR Landmarks is one of their most recent products for MSFS 2020 with which they seek to significantly improve the flight experience when flying over one of the top 10 most populated cities in the world, and the most populated in all of America.

It is important to note that this product does not make any changes to the Mexico City Airport.

The City

Mexico City is a very large area, however FlyMex has spared no effort to place a significant number of buildings and landmarks throughout the city. According to the developer, there are hundreds of buildings and POIs that have been placed, putting special detail and care in the skyscrapers of the city, as well as iconic buildings such as the Palacio de Bellas Artes, Castillo de Chapultepec, Palacio Nacional among many others.

Although its name implies that it is a scenery focused on VFR flights, for IFR flights it also improves flight immersion, especially when making the ILS approach to runway 05 or when taking off from runway 23.

FlyMex has included in the scenery the pre-Columbian city of Teotihucan, which means "Birthplace of the Gods" and is currently a cultural and tourist attraction due to its archaeological monuments. In 1987 it was declared a World Heritage Site by UNESCO and is very well represented in this product.

The night lighting in general is very good, there are buildings that have better lighting than others, however the city looks much better at night compared to the standard scenery and several POIs in the city can be easily identified at night.

Conclusion

One aspect that I think could be improved in the scenery is to unify the quality of the textures used in the buildings, since there are buildings where it is seems that FlyMex has taken advantage of the new graphic resources that MSFS 2020 allows to use, but in others there are buildings that seem taken from FSX or even earlier versions which may clash a bit with the graphic level of the simulator in general, however this point when flying over the city is not so relevant since these aspects are noticeable when taking close shots, which from our plane in flight is not very noticeable.

In the video you can clearly compare the standard MSFS 2020 scenery and the scenery developed by FlyMex, and the improvement obtained with this product is evident, as always, I hope it will be useful for those who are thinking of purchasing this scenery.

Diego Vega



Purchase FlyMex Software - Mexico City - LandMarks for MSFS

See all FlyMex scenery