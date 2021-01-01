  • FlightSim Community 2020 Survey Results

    FlightSim Community 2020 Survey Results

    It’s that time of the year again when Navigraph releases the annual flight simulation community survey - and what a year it has been! There are three new flight simulators released: Lockheed Martin Prepar3D version 5 in April, Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020 in August, and Laminar Research X-Plane 11.50 in September. How have they been received so far? Which flight simulator platform is the most popular? Read on to find the complete report, the survey dataset and some highlights from the results.

    We had a fantastic turnout this year. In 2018 we had 15,000 respondents. Last year we had 17,800 respondents, but this year an amazing 23,500 respondents provided us with the data that we now give back to you in the form of this video, and a free survey report of 120 pages which you can download here. This year we are also doing something really special to further amplify the collaborative nature of this survey. We are making all of the data we collected available for free for anyone that wants to do analyses of their own. You will find the dataset here. Just make sure you share any findings with the community under the hashtag #flightsimsurveyanalysis

    With 23,500 respondents, 119 questions and 30 partners the FlightSim Community Survey by Navigraph is the biggest and most comprehensive survey of its kind. The primary purpose of the survey is to provide the participating partners with information about the flight simulation community so that they are better able to:

    • recruit new pilots to the flight simulation community
    • develop products and services in response to pilots’ needs and requests

    The secondary purpose of the survey is to provide all members of the flight simulation community with information so that they are better able to:

    • find resources to develop their flight simulation interest
    • maintain and develop the community

    The report, graphs and video are shared openly with the community for everyone’s benefit. We only ask that you credit Navigraph and keep the CC BY-SA 4.0 license of any derivative work.

