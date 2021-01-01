Boundless Simulations - Irish Helipads Released

This scenery package is the culmination of over six months of work and includes 12 helipads and locations across Ireland that are used by our Rescue helicopters for medical purposes. Each one poses a unique challenge, especially in wet and windy Irish weather!

Features

12 helipads and locations across Ireland

Realistic night lighting of streets, sports fields and helipad lighting

Custom helipad textures matching their real-life counterparts

Custom Blacksod lighthouse building with rotating beacon

Realistically modelled Irish ambulance with lights

Each location given a 5-letter identifier that will show on the Avitab map when heliport filters are enabled

Goal posts, dugouts, stands etc. placed in nearby GAA/football/rugby pitches, AstroTurf pitches etc.

Nearby housing estates modelled with 100's of accurately placed houses

1000's of hand-placed trees

1000's of placed cars in nearby car-parks

Custom placed X-plane facades for each hospital

Locations

Bishopstown GAA pitch, Cork

Blacksod Lighthouse, Co. Mayo

Drogheda GAA pitch for Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Co. Louth

Letterkenny Universitu Hospital, Co. Donegal

Mayo University Hospital Castlebar, Co. Mayo

Sligo University Hospital, Co. Sligo

Tallaght Hospital, Dublin

University Hospital Galway, Galway City

University Hospital Kerry, Tralee Co. Kerry

University Hospital Limerick, Co. Limerick

Waterford Rugby Pitch, Waterford City

Wexford RFC, Co. Wexford

Please Note: This scenery does not include the ortho imagery shown in the screen shots. We recommend using source BI for Ireland at level 16 minimum.

Purchase Boundless Simulations – Irish Helipads for X-Plane 11