  • SoFly - A Guide to Flight Simulator v1.80 Released

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 01-13-2021 05:35 PM  Number of Views: 4  
    0 Comments

    SoFly - A Guide to Flight Simulator v1.80 Released

    SoFly's A Guide to Flight Simulator Updated to Version 1.80: Virtual Reality

    Following on from the most recent update which added Virtual Reality to Microsoft Flight Simulator, SoFly is proud to release a brand new free update for all of our customers which will help newcomers and experienced simmers alike get to grips with the new feature. Virtual Reality is a complex subject, but our guide takes away the confusion and helps guide simmers to have the best VR experience possible.

    Version 1.80 of the guide includes new information on compatible and recommended hardware, tips to get the best performance and also our recommended settings for the best balance between visual quality and smooth frame rates. This is the first update specifically for Virtual Reality as SoFly is keen to continue learning the new technology and providing customers with information to have the best simulation experience.

    Customers can download the version 1.80 update free of charge from their original store of purchase. Simply head to your store, sign in and download from your account. This new version brings the total page count to 262, now over double the original page count when the guide was first released in August 2020.

    Version 1.90 of A Guide to Flight Simulator is due to release at the end of January 2021 with a focus on the upcoming World Update III (United Kingdom and Ireland).

    SoFly is also invites its customers to participate in a customer survey, where your responses will directly help shape the future of SoFly's products and future guide updates.

    Changelog V1.80 | Release Date: 13 JAN 2020

    • NEW - Virtual Reality recommended hardware
    • NEW - Virtual Reality performance settings
    • NEW - Virtual set-up tutorial and guide
    • ADDED - Changelog information
    • ADDED - Latest sim update information

    Total page count: 262

    Purchase SoFly - A Guide to Flight Simulator - MSFS 2020

    1. Categories:
    2. HN,
    3. MSFS,
    4. 2021
    Tags: guide, sofly

  • Tag Cloud

    737 747 a300 aeroplane heaven aerosoft airbus app autopilot avro beta boeing boundless boundless simulations canadian xpress carenado cessna cessna 172 dc designs dcs dino cattaneo drzewiecki drzewiecki design fs2crew fs2020 fsdg fsdreamteam fsx gaya gaya simulations helicopter indiafoxtecho inibuilds just flight laminar research landmarks lionheart lionheart creations long-ez mb-339 mfs microsoft milviz mk-studios msfs msfs 2020 neil's tours orbx p3d perfect flight pmdg rolling cumulus sale sierrasim sierrasim simulation simworks studios stairport taburet toliss topskills torquesim trueearth uk2000 verticalsim video virtavia virtual airlines vskylabs vulcan x-plane x-plane 11

  • Recent Forum Activity

    ac103010

    AIFP3 - Not a complete leg

    Thread Starter: ac103010

    AIFP£ - Error message when compiling. "Not compiled - not a complete leg" What does this mean. I've searched and searched and found nothing. I...

    Last Post By: ac103010 Today, 06:43 PM Go to last post
    ac103010

    Propellers appeaing as black discs

    Thread Starter: ac103010

    I've installed the file awvatr42.zip, which is an Air Wales FS2004 repaint of the Germanwings ATR42. I had this installed about 8 years ago and...

    Last Post By: ac103010 Today, 06:42 PM Go to last post
    MikeN87

    Is this TOO MUCH computer?

    Thread Starter: MikeN87

    Hello fellow aviation nuts, lol. I know that technically speaking, no one would complain about having a monster machine to run their flight...

    Last Post By: bob5568p Today, 06:04 PM Go to last post
    ArnieA

    Weather

    Thread Starter: ArnieA

    My internet works fine but I can't download Realtime weather. The error I get is check your connection or configuration. Does anybody have any ideas?

    Last Post By: ritcheyl Today, 05:05 PM Go to last post