SoFly - A Guide to Flight Simulator v1.80 Released

SoFly's A Guide to Flight Simulator Updated to Version 1.80: Virtual Reality

Following on from the most recent update which added Virtual Reality to Microsoft Flight Simulator, SoFly is proud to release a brand new free update for all of our customers which will help newcomers and experienced simmers alike get to grips with the new feature. Virtual Reality is a complex subject, but our guide takes away the confusion and helps guide simmers to have the best VR experience possible.

Version 1.80 of the guide includes new information on compatible and recommended hardware, tips to get the best performance and also our recommended settings for the best balance between visual quality and smooth frame rates. This is the first update specifically for Virtual Reality as SoFly is keen to continue learning the new technology and providing customers with information to have the best simulation experience.

Customers can download the version 1.80 update free of charge from their original store of purchase. Simply head to your store, sign in and download from your account. This new version brings the total page count to 262, now over double the original page count when the guide was first released in August 2020.

Version 1.90 of A Guide to Flight Simulator is due to release at the end of January 2021 with a focus on the upcoming World Update III (United Kingdom and Ireland).

SoFly is also invites its customers to participate in a customer survey, where your responses will directly help shape the future of SoFly's products and future guide updates.

Changelog V1.80 | Release Date: 13 JAN 2020

NEW - Virtual Reality recommended hardware

NEW - Virtual Reality performance settings

NEW - Virtual set-up tutorial and guide

ADDED - Changelog information

ADDED - Latest sim update information

Total page count: 262

Purchase SoFly - A Guide to Flight Simulator - MSFS 2020