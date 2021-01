Stairport Sceneries Previews Greater Moncton For MSFS

Greater Moncton Romeo LeBlanc International Airport, or Moncton/Greater Moncton Romeo LeBlanc International Airport is located in the city of Dieppe 4 nautical miles east northeast of downtown Moncton, New Brunswick, Canada. GMIA is home to the Moncton Flight College, the largest flight college in Canada.

Source

Stairport Sceneries Previews CYQM For X-Plane