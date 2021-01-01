  • Nimbus Simulations X-Plane Projects Road Map

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 01-13-2021 10:40 AM  Number of Views: 2  
    0 Comments

    Nimbus Simulations X-Plane Projects Road Map

    Hello everyone!

    The new year is here and we are excited to continue working on what we love. Last year was kind of quiet from our part, not because we weren't working, quite the opposite, we were too busy developing, a lot of stuff had been happening behind the scenes. This year besides the projects I will shortly announce, we will also work to improve our communication with the community to create a more fluid experience.

    Nimbus Simulations X-Plane Projects Road Map

    Nimbus Simulations X-Plane Projects Road Map

    This year is Nimbus Simulation Studios 10th anniversary and we are planning to celebrate it with a considerable number of releases, I know the roadmap looks ambitious but all of the projects planned to be published this year are at least 60% completed.

    2021 Roadmap

    • UH-1 V1.5: The Uh-1 update will bring new interior textures, improved flight model, bug fixes and a couple of extra features like GPS and radio-altimeter, we are aiming for the end of February as a release date.
    • UH-1 Civilian version: It will include firefighting, crop dusting, medical transport, bubble windows, high skids, floats, modern radios and a variety of objects for slung operations, ETA is March.
    • Dulles: This big Washington airport is pretty close to completion and it will be released on April.
    • Memphis: The FedEx cargo hub will be ready to release on June.
    • Charlotte: A lot of work is done but we still need to address the mesh, the ETA is July.
    • JFK: we have been working quietly on this one, right now we have most of the 3D buildings, vehicles and ground textures done, still some work to do, this airport is incredibly complex and full of objects, ETA is September.
    • Other airports: We have 3 small airports on the works too, no ETA for now but we want to release them all throughout this year, they are: Tahoe lake airport, Catalina Island and Kendall Tamiami Executive.
    • Dornier Do-28: this is also something we have been working on quietly, this fun, strange looking prop airplane will be ready by December.

    Nimbus Simulations X-Plane Projects Road Map

    Nimbus Simulations X-Plane Projects Road Map

    In 2021 we will also enter the MSFS market, we have a lot to learn so it will initially be a small airport (to be announced).

    Happy flights!

    Source
    Nimbus Simulation Studios Is Updating UH-1 For X-Plane 11
    Nimbus Simulation Studios Releases BN-2 Islander

    1. Categories:
    2. X-Plane,
    3. HN,
    4. MSFS,
    5. 2021

  • Tag Cloud

    737 747 a300 aeroplane heaven aerosoft airbus app autopilot avro beta boeing boundless canadian xpress carenado cessna cessna 172 dc designs dcs dino cattaneo drzewiecki drzewiecki design fs2crew fs2020 fsdg fsdreamteam fsx gaya gaya simulations helicopter indiafoxtecho inibuilds just flight laminar research landmarks lionheart lionheart creations long-ez mb-339 mfs microsoft milviz mk-studios msfs msfs 2020 neil's tours orbx p3d perfect flight pmdg rolling cumulus sale sierrasim sierrasim simulation simworks studios sofly stairport taburet toliss topskills torquesim trueearth uk2000 verticalsim video virtavia virtual airlines vskylabs vulcan x-plane x-plane 11

  • Recent Forum Activity

    CsCsanad

    FSX crashes when selecting the Sikorsky S76

    Thread Starter: CsCsanad

    Hello! I recently re-downloaded the Sikorsky S76A add-on from Rikoooo's website (https://www.rikoooo.com/downloads/viewdownload/20/854) I tried it...

    Last Post By: mrzippy Today, 12:09 PM Go to last post
    Bucsman1

    Flight Sim Hardware for sale - never used

    Thread Starter: Bucsman1

    Logitech rudder pedals, Flight sim Knobster and RealSim Gear GNS430 with its bracket/stand equipment for sale. Knobster is in its original box. ...

    Last Post By: islandboy26 Today, 11:48 AM Go to last post
    Garciamk4

    It's Been a While... Need a little Help

    Thread Starter: Garciamk4

    Hello friends, It's been quite some time since I've been on here, and quite some time since I've mess with FS9, FSX. I decided to start up my FS9...

    Last Post By: Garciamk4 Today, 11:15 AM Go to last post
    usb777

    Doors and Canopy Trouble

    Thread Starter: usb777

    Fifteen years I have been learning things about FSX but this one is a new one. All of a sudden the doors and canopies have started to randomly open...

    Last Post By: usb777 Today, 11:00 AM Go to last post