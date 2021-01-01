Nimbus Simulations X-Plane Projects Road Map

Hello everyone!

The new year is here and we are excited to continue working on what we love. Last year was kind of quiet from our part, not because we weren't working, quite the opposite, we were too busy developing, a lot of stuff had been happening behind the scenes. This year besides the projects I will shortly announce, we will also work to improve our communication with the community to create a more fluid experience.

This year is Nimbus Simulation Studios 10th anniversary and we are planning to celebrate it with a considerable number of releases, I know the roadmap looks ambitious but all of the projects planned to be published this year are at least 60% completed.

2021 Roadmap

UH-1 V1.5: The Uh-1 update will bring new interior textures, improved flight model, bug fixes and a couple of extra features like GPS and radio-altimeter, we are aiming for the end of February as a release date.

UH-1 Civilian version: It will include firefighting, crop dusting, medical transport, bubble windows, high skids, floats, modern radios and a variety of objects for slung operations, ETA is March.

Dulles: This big Washington airport is pretty close to completion and it will be released on April.

Memphis: The FedEx cargo hub will be ready to release on June.

Charlotte: A lot of work is done but we still need to address the mesh, the ETA is July.

JFK: we have been working quietly on this one, right now we have most of the 3D buildings, vehicles and ground textures done, still some work to do, this airport is incredibly complex and full of objects, ETA is September.

Other airports: We have 3 small airports on the works too, no ETA for now but we want to release them all throughout this year, they are: Tahoe lake airport, Catalina Island and Kendall Tamiami Executive.

Dornier Do-28: this is also something we have been working on quietly, this fun, strange looking prop airplane will be ready by December.

In 2021 we will also enter the MSFS market, we have a lot to learn so it will initially be a small airport (to be announced).

Happy flights!

