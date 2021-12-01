  • Neil's Tours - UK Farm Strips - Vol 7 for MSFS

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 01-12-2021 05:29 PM  Number of Views: 1  
    0 Comments

    Neil's Tours - UK Farm Strips - Vol 7 for MSFS

    Here we have another twenty hard to find and challenging grass fields. Most of the airfields are artistic licence and are not meant to look like the real thing. I have provided a parking spot at most of the fields.

    In volume 7 we have a new tool with an NDB placed at each airfield (only works if you are flying an ADF equipped aircraft like the Aerolite 103). Let me first say, I am not an expert on ADF/NDB's I simply place them to help you find your airfield.

    Neil's Tours - UK Farm Strips - Vol 7 for MSFS

    Neil's Tours - UK Farm Strips - Vol 7 for MSFS

    Included Airfields

    1. AG168 Bennet's End
    2. AG169 Bishopstone
    3. AG179 Blacowe Farm
    4. AG170 Charlton Park
    5. AG171 Chilworth
    6. AG172 Cuffley
    7. EGLB Eastbach Spence
    8. AG174 East Fortune
    9. AG174 Falgunzeon
    10. AG175 Grovesend
    11. EGWN Halton
    12. AG176 Hugley
    13. AG177 Kemeys
    14. AG178 Latch Farm
    15. EGLU Lymm Dam Strip
    16. EINB Moyglare
    17. EINC Newcastle
    18. EGIL St Michael's
    19. AG180 Stanton
    20. AG193 Sutton Bank Gliding Club

    Neil's Tours - UK Farm Strips - Vol 7 for MSFS

    Neil's Tours - UK Farm Strips - Vol 7 for MSFS

    Along with the scenery you also get a 47 page guide book in PDF format. The guide includes information on all the fields, including written details, charts and photos that will help you find and enjoy the scenery.

    Purchase Neil's Tours - UK Farm Strips - Vol 7 for MSFS
    See the full range of Neil's Tours scenery for MSFS 2020

    1. Categories:
    2. HN,
    3. MSFS,
    4. 2021

  • Tag Cloud

    737 747 a300 aeroplane heaven aerosoft airbus app autopilot avro beta boeing boundless boundless simulations canadian xpress carenado cessna cessna 172 dc designs dcs dino cattaneo drzewiecki drzewiecki design fs2crew fs2020 fsdg fsdreamteam fsx gaya gaya simulations helicopter indiafoxtecho inibuilds just flight laminar research landmarks lionheart lionheart creations long-ez mb-339 mfs microsoft milviz mk-studios msfs msfs 2020 neil's tours orbx p3d perfect flight pmdg rolling cumulus sale sierrasim sierrasim simulation simworks studios stairport taburet toliss topskills torquesim trueearth uk2000 verticalsim video virtavia virtual airlines vskylabs vulcan x-plane x-plane 11

  • Recent Forum Activity

    JohnFoz

    Citation flight plan - where is mine?

    Thread Starter: JohnFoz

    When I create a flight plan using the inbuilt flight planner, then start the TBM, the flight plan then appears on the screen and is ready to go. ...

    Last Post By: jackrmaxcy Today, 06:16 PM Go to last post
    sfojimbo

    Has anybody else had problems with their Logitech Throttle Quadrent?

    Thread Starter: sfojimbo

    I received mine from Amazon yesterday and the output of the three main controls is jittery. It tried to use one of them for elevator trim but the...

    Last Post By: g7rta Today, 04:42 PM Go to last post
    ac103010

    Propellers appeaing as black discs

    Thread Starter: ac103010

    I've installed the file awvatr42.zip, which is an Air Wales FS2004 repaint of the Germanwings ATR42. I had this installed about 8 years ago and...

    Last Post By: f16jockey_2 Today, 04:12 PM Go to last post
    c.r36156636

    Random stuttering every few seconds

    Thread Starter: c.r36156636

    I know this has been put on here many times but I have tried many of the solutions in the forums and have got nowhere so just wanted to see if anyone...

    Last Post By: c.r36156636 Today, 03:56 PM Go to last post