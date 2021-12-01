Neil's Tours - UK Farm Strips - Vol 7 for MSFS

Here we have another twenty hard to find and challenging grass fields. Most of the airfields are artistic licence and are not meant to look like the real thing. I have provided a parking spot at most of the fields.

In volume 7 we have a new tool with an NDB placed at each airfield (only works if you are flying an ADF equipped aircraft like the Aerolite 103). Let me first say, I am not an expert on ADF/NDB's I simply place them to help you find your airfield.

Included Airfields

AG168 Bennet's End AG169 Bishopstone AG179 Blacowe Farm AG170 Charlton Park AG171 Chilworth AG172 Cuffley EGLB Eastbach Spence AG174 East Fortune AG174 Falgunzeon AG175 Grovesend EGWN Halton AG176 Hugley AG177 Kemeys AG178 Latch Farm EGLU Lymm Dam Strip EINB Moyglare EINC Newcastle EGIL St Michael's AG180 Stanton AG193 Sutton Bank Gliding Club

Along with the scenery you also get a 47 page guide book in PDF format. The guide includes information on all the fields, including written details, charts and photos that will help you find and enjoy the scenery.

Purchase Neil's Tours - UK Farm Strips - Vol 7 for MSFS

See the full range of Neil's Tours scenery for MSFS 2020