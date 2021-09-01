  • Just Flight Development Update on Palma de Mallorca

    Just Flight - Palma de Mallorca

    We are proud to announce our first scenery add-on for Microsoft Flight Simulator, Palma de Mallorca Airport. This is a brand-new development with everything being built from scratch.

    After a short break over Christmas and New Year the development team are back at work and excited to share some new developments.

    Just Flight - Palma de Mallorca

    Just Flight - Palma de Mallorca

    The Glass Terminal

    We have recently imported the most complex object so far into the sim. It is the glass terminal structure in terminal C. Here are some initial screen shots that show you both the interior and the exterior.

    Whilst we feel the current version is a good re-creation of the real-world counterpart, there are still a few things we would like to work on. This Terminal will see several improvements before product launch.

    Finally, a few other points. We have animated the radar on top of the tower and added the first few apron objects such as buses and AC units. The ground texturing is coming along nicely and we aim to replicate every single line as accurately as possible.

    Just Flight - Palma de Mallorca

    Just Flight - Palma de Mallorca

    Also worth mentioning that Palma airport has just opened the newly renovated northern runway (24R/06L). The renovation has not just brought a completely new surface, but also significant changes to the runway and taxiway layout. We have already been sent the newest airport charts and have seen aerial photography. We will use these to replicate the new airport layout. More on that soon, in the meantime enjoy these WIP shots showing off work on the glass terminal.

