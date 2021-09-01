  • IVAO Releases New Datalink with Telex and CPDLC

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 01-12-2021 12:58 PM  Number of Views: 1  
    0 Comments

    IVAO Releases New Datalink with Telex and CPDLC

    IVAO is proud to announce the release of a brand-new Datalink module for its ATC Client: Aurora, a stepping stone in the Air Traffic Control experience for our members.

    After having released its new ATC Client: Aurora in December 2019 in BETA phase, IVAO did not cease to regularly update the client, allowing for more realism and immersive experience. Previous feature updates included web-based Flight Plan filing, Voice Module, SELCAL, and others.

    Aurora's latest update will now include another new highly realistic and requested feature: Datalink.

    The Datalink feature will seamlessly integrate with the Hoppie ACARS system, bringing excellent news for our members using Hoppie enabled aircraft, such as FSLabs’ A3xx series of aircraft. Paving the way for an even more realistic experience through their MCDU/ACARS. The Hoppie integration also constitutes excellent news to our third-party developers who can directly link their own Datalink software to IVAO’s software ecosystem.

    Our members who are not using a Hoppie-compatible third-party ACARS system will still be able to receive Datalink messages from IVAO’s connected ATC stations through the ATC’s primary active frequency.

    The new Datalink system consists of two parts:

    The first part is the Telex, which is a simple messaging system that can be used for controller/pilot and pilot/pilot communication. Telex is not used as an alternative to voice communication.

    The second part is the CPDLC (Controller Pilot Data Link Communications) is a Controller/pilot communication system used for non urgent communication, that is an alternative to voice communication.

    A second important feature included with this update is Vertical Profiles. This is also a highly realistic INSET on our ATC client that will enable Controllers to have a transversal view of the active sector, as a means to visualise the vertical separation between traffic.

    As our software is still in the BETA phase, we continue to heavily depend on our member feedback on bugs and feature requests to ensure our software is more stable and realistic.

    Source
    Change log
    Tutorial

    1. Categories:
    2. HN,
    3. 2021

  • Tag Cloud

    737 747 a300 aeroplane heaven aerosoft airbus app autopilot avro beta boeing boundless boundless simulations canadian xpress carenado cessna cessna 172 dc designs dcs dino cattaneo drzewiecki drzewiecki design fs2crew fs2020 fsdg fsdreamteam fsx gaya gaya simulations helicopter indiafoxtecho inibuilds just flight laminar research landmarks lionheart lionheart creations long-ez mb-339 mfs microsoft milviz mk-studios msfs msfs 2020 orbx p3d perfect flight pmdg rolling cumulus sale sierrasim sierrasim simulation simworks studios stairport taburet toliss topskills torquesim trueearth uk2000 vatsim verticalsim video virtavia virtual airlines vskylabs vulcan x-plane x-plane 11

  • Recent Forum Activity

    MikeN87

    Is this TOO MUCH computer?

    Thread Starter: MikeN87

    Hello fellow aviation nuts, lol. I know that technically speaking, no one would complain about having a monster machine to run their flight...

    Last Post By: nikkoum Today, 01:54 PM Go to last post
    MikeDV

    Recent update 1/9/21 - goofy rudder (twist stick)

    Thread Starter: MikeDV

    Hi all, after the recent update that I installed 1/9/21, everything is running OK except my rudder control. I have a TM HOTAS X, and unless I choose...

    Last Post By: MikeDV Today, 01:37 PM Go to last post
    terryleemartin

    I can't control my mouse pointer when in flight simulator 2020 VR mode.

    Thread Starter: terryleemartin

    I just installed the Virtual Reality feature to Microsoft Flight Simulator yesterday. After a lot of hours without a manual, I've been able to get in...

    Last Post By: g7rta Today, 01:30 PM Go to last post
    ac103010

    Propellers appeaing as black discs

    Thread Starter: ac103010

    I've installed the file awvatr42.zip, which is an Air Wales FS2004 repaint of the Germanwings ATR42. I had this installed about 8 years ago and...

    Last Post By: ac103010 Today, 01:00 PM Go to last post