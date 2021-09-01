  • Aeroplane Heaven Shows Progress On Spitfire Mk1A

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 01-12-2021 12:41 PM  Number of Views: 1  
    0 Comments

    Aeroplane Heaven Shows Progress On Spitfire Mk1A

    SPITFIRE!

    It is with enormous pleasure that we can now publish progress on the Mk1A Spitfire for Microsoft Flight Simulator. These are undoctored screen shots from flight testing the exterior model in the simulator. Once we have the dynamics under control, we will be moving on to the fully functional cockpit.

    Aeroplane Heaven Shows Progress On Spitfire Mk1A

    Aeroplane Heaven Shows Progress On Spitfire Mk1A

    The Supermarine Spitfire is a British single-seat fighter aircraft that was used by the Royal Air Force and other Allied countries before, during, and after World War II. Many variants of the Spitfire were built, using several wing configurations, and it was produced in greater numbers than any other British aircraft. It was also the only British fighter produced continuously throughout the war. The Spitfire continues to be popular among enthusiasts; nearly 60 remain airworthy, and many more are static exhibits in aviation museums throughout the world.

    Source

    1. Categories:
    2. HN,
    3. MSFS,
    4. 2021

  • Tag Cloud

    737 747 a300 aeroplane heaven aerosoft airbus app autopilot avro beta boeing boundless boundless simulations canadian xpress carenado cessna cessna 172 dc designs dcs dino cattaneo drzewiecki drzewiecki design fs2crew fs2020 fsdg fsdreamteam fsx gaya gaya simulations helicopter indiafoxtecho inibuilds just flight laminar research landmarks lionheart lionheart creations long-ez mb-339 mfs microsoft milviz mk-studios msfs msfs 2020 orbx p3d perfect flight pmdg rolling cumulus sale sierrasim sierrasim simulation simworks studios stairport taburet toliss topskills torquesim trueearth uk2000 vatsim verticalsim video virtavia virtual airlines vskylabs vulcan x-plane x-plane 11

  • Recent Forum Activity

    MikeN87

    Is this TOO MUCH computer?

    Thread Starter: MikeN87

    Hello fellow aviation nuts, lol. I know that technically speaking, no one would complain about having a monster machine to run their flight...

    Last Post By: nikkoum Today, 01:54 PM Go to last post
    MikeDV

    Recent update 1/9/21 - goofy rudder (twist stick)

    Thread Starter: MikeDV

    Hi all, after the recent update that I installed 1/9/21, everything is running OK except my rudder control. I have a TM HOTAS X, and unless I choose...

    Last Post By: MikeDV Today, 01:37 PM Go to last post
    terryleemartin

    I can't control my mouse pointer when in flight simulator 2020 VR mode.

    Thread Starter: terryleemartin

    I just installed the Virtual Reality feature to Microsoft Flight Simulator yesterday. After a lot of hours without a manual, I've been able to get in...

    Last Post By: g7rta Today, 01:30 PM Go to last post
    ac103010

    Propellers appeaing as black discs

    Thread Starter: ac103010

    I've installed the file awvatr42.zip, which is an Air Wales FS2004 repaint of the Germanwings ATR42. I had this installed about 8 years ago and...

    Last Post By: ac103010 Today, 01:00 PM Go to last post