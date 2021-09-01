Aeroplane Heaven Shows Progress On Spitfire Mk1A

SPITFIRE!

It is with enormous pleasure that we can now publish progress on the Mk1A Spitfire for Microsoft Flight Simulator. These are undoctored screen shots from flight testing the exterior model in the simulator. Once we have the dynamics under control, we will be moving on to the fully functional cockpit.

The Supermarine Spitfire is a British single-seat fighter aircraft that was used by the Royal Air Force and other Allied countries before, during, and after World War II. Many variants of the Spitfire were built, using several wing configurations, and it was produced in greater numbers than any other British aircraft. It was also the only British fighter produced continuously throughout the war. The Spitfire continues to be popular among enthusiasts; nearly 60 remain airworthy, and many more are static exhibits in aviation museums throughout the world.

Source