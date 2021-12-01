CJ4 Working Title Mod - VNAV and ILS Approach

CJ4 Working Title Mod - VNAV and ILS Approach By thecorporatepilotdad

This is my review and limited tutorial of the Working Title CJ4 Mod. In real life, in one of the jets I currently fly, I use the identical avionics and FMS that this mod is based on.

thecorporatepilotdad

About The Author

This video is produced by thecorporatepilotdad. He has been a FlightSim.Com member for close to twenty years and using Flight Simulator since back in the day of FS98 and FS2000. He is also a professional pilot with over 7000 hours of real world flight experience ranging from Cessna 152s to super-mid size business jets.

About The Working Title CJ4 Mod

The Working Title Cessn Citation CJ4 mod is a freeware third party upgrade of the popular bizjet that is a default aircraft in MSFS 2020. The mod makes the plane more realistic by upgrading systems and features to better match the real world aircraft.

This is an ongoing process, with the plane current at version beta v0.9.1.

Working Title MSFS Mods on Github

Working Title Cessna Citation CJ4 Operator's Guide