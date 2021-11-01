  • Lionheart Creations Previews Trinidad In MSFS 2020

    Lionheart Creations Previews Trinidad In MSFS 2020

    Some work in progress screen shots of the Trinidad in MSFS. The interior has been worked on, leather grain improved, bump mapping improved. The textures for the interior went from 2K to 4K. The fonts on the pilot's pod and center console were redone for crisp MSFS extreme quality. Plastic power knobs are properly plastic with some shine. Knobs redone for trim and fuel. The avionics stack are Asobo, featuring state of the art HTML gauge coding and beautiful resolutions. The autopilot does a unique pre-flight bootup. Yokes have been redone on their hubs.

