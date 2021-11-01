DCS Update On Mariana Islands

The DCS team have provided some info on their Mariana Islands scenery due later this year:

Slated to release in the 2nd quarter 2021, this map will first be a modern-day depiction, and it will include Andersen AFB and several other airfields along the island chain. Combined with the Chinese Assets Pack, we see interesting single player and multiplayer possibilities. This is still planned as a free map, and it will later serve as the foundation for our first World War II Pacific Theater map.

Andersen Air Force Base is a United States Air Force base located approximately 4 miles northeast of Yigo near Agafo Gumas in the United States territory of Guam. Along with Naval Base Guam, Andersen AFB was placed under the command of Joint Region Marianas on 1 October 2009.

