  • Orbx Announces Sandefjord Torp Airport

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 01-11-2021 12:57 PM  Number of Views: 2  
    0 Comments

    Orbx Announces Sandefjord Torp Airport

    We are delighted to unveil the next Norwegian destination from Finn Hansen and companion Jakub Lukaszewski - Sandefjord Torp Airport!

    (ENTO) Torp Airport is a major Norwegian airport, located on the west side of the Oslofjord. It is linked with Oslo Gardermoen airport, serving mostly low-cost and charter carriers flying to destinations across Europe. Regular visitors include Wizzair, KLM, Ryanair and Wideroe. On site is also the European Helicopter Center: Educating future helicopter pilots, Pilot Flight Academy for fixed wing education, as well as Wideroe and others' maintenance hangars. Way up in the northern corner of the airport lies the local flying club - Sandefjord flyklubb.

    Orbx Announces Sandefjord Torp Airport

    Orbx Announces Sandefjord Torp Airport

    Whether you prefer flying low-cost airlines to London, Krakow or Riga, GA flights to nearby Notodden, Sogndal and the Norwegian Fjords, or visit other nearby Orbx destinations such as Kristiansand, Alesund or Malmo - this airport is your new base of operations!

    This will initially be for MSFS, but a P3D is coming soon.

    Source

    1. Categories:
    2. HN,
    3. Prepar3D,
    4. MSFS,
    5. 2021

  • Tag Cloud

    737 747 a300 aeroplane heaven aerosoft airbus app autopilot avro beta boeing boundless boundless simulations canadian xpress carenado cessna cessna 172 dc designs dcs dino cattaneo drzewiecki drzewiecki design fs2crew fs2020 fsdg fsdreamteam fsx gaya gaya simulations helicopter indiafoxtecho inibuilds just flight laminar research landing landmarks lionheart creations long-ez mb-339 mfs microsoft milviz mk-studios msfs msfs 2020 orbx p3d perfect flight pmdg rolling cumulus sale sierrasim sierrasim simulation simworks studios stairport taburet toliss topskills torquesim trueearth uk2000 vatsim verticalsim video virtavia virtual airlines vskylabs vulcan x-plane x-plane 11

  • Recent Forum Activity

    dogdish

    Please recommend a 27" monitor

    Thread Starter: dogdish

    You probably won't believe this, but I'm still using CRT monitors in 2021! I bought a Hitachi CM1797 (17") in 1994 that refuses to die (OMG 28...

    Last Post By: dogdish Today, 02:38 PM Go to last post
    Cjet123

    No ai traffic, Traffic Global

    Thread Starter: Cjet123

    Hello everyone, I was wondering if anyone has traffic global from just flight and fsx steam edition. If someone does, could you be so kind and tell...

    Last Post By: longbreak754 Today, 01:36 PM Go to last post
    DAVIDSTRAKA

    737-200. (KBGR) Bangor, Maine to (KSAV) Savannah, Georgia

    Thread Starter: DAVIDSTRAKA

    Fairly uneventful flight. This model has an issue with holding the glide slope on an ILS approach using autopilot. It likes to dive under the GS. ...

    Last Post By: DAVIDSTRAKA Today, 01:13 PM Go to last post
    jankees

    Bare metal

    Thread Starter: jankees

    playing with bare metal on the Piggi, what do you think? jk0296 jk0300 jk0308 jk0311 jk0318

    Last Post By: jankees Today, 01:11 PM Go to last post