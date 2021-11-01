Orbx Announces Sandefjord Torp Airport

We are delighted to unveil the next Norwegian destination from Finn Hansen and companion Jakub Lukaszewski - Sandefjord Torp Airport!

(ENTO) Torp Airport is a major Norwegian airport, located on the west side of the Oslofjord. It is linked with Oslo Gardermoen airport, serving mostly low-cost and charter carriers flying to destinations across Europe. Regular visitors include Wizzair, KLM, Ryanair and Wideroe. On site is also the European Helicopter Center: Educating future helicopter pilots, Pilot Flight Academy for fixed wing education, as well as Wideroe and others' maintenance hangars. Way up in the northern corner of the airport lies the local flying club - Sandefjord flyklubb.

Whether you prefer flying low-cost airlines to London, Krakow or Riga, GA flights to nearby Notodden, Sogndal and the Norwegian Fjords, or visit other nearby Orbx destinations such as Kristiansand, Alesund or Malmo - this airport is your new base of operations!

This will initially be for MSFS, but a P3D is coming soon.

