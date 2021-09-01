  • JustSim Releases Santorini For MSFS 2020

    JustSim Releases Santorini For MSFS 2020

    Santorini (Thira) International Airport is an airport in Santorini/Thira, Greece (IATA: JTR, ICAO: LGSR), located north of the village of Kamari. The airport serves both as a military and as a civil airport. With its relatively small apron, as of 2018 the airport is only able to serve up to 6 civilian planes at the same time. Santorini is one of the few Cyclades Islands with a major airport.

