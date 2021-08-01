DCS Announces AH-64D Helicopter

Perhaps our biggest new aircraft project for 2021, the AH-64D will be the most accurate and detailed simulation of this iconic American attack helicopter. Like the Mi-24P, it will feature front- and back-seat operations in single player and multiplayer. Based on a 2002 Block II version, the AH-64D will be armed with Hellfire anti-tank guided missiles, unguided rockets, and a head-tracking 30mm cannon. The early access AH-64D is planned for release in the 3rd quarter of 2021 and will be available for pre-sales as of February 2021 with a 30% discount.

Note: Due to new Russian Federation laws pertaining to the gathering of information of Russian military equipment, we have had to reconsider our plans to add new systems to the Ka-50. We continue to make the updated cockpit freely available, as well as a highly detailed updated external model.

