  • Perfect Flight – Daher TBM 930 UEFA Champions League Collection for MSFS

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 01-08-2021 02:39 PM  Number of Views: 1  
    0 Comments

    Perfect Flight – Daher TBM 930 UEFA Champions League Collection for MSFS

    The SOCATA - DAHER TBM is a family of high performance single-engine turboprop business and utility light aircraft manufactured by Daher. It was originally collaboratively developed between the American Mooney Airplane Company and French light aircraft manufacturer SOCATA.

    This all-in-one product offers you an exhaustive and realistic simulation experience adding beautiful liveries to the default Asobo TBM 930.

    Perfect Flight – Daher TBM 930 UEFA Champions League Collection for MSFS

    The liveries included in the package represent the best teams in the Uefa Champions League football competition. All textures are in super high definition (8K).

    Also, you will find GLORY RUN, a Bush Trip mission to replicate the ideal journey of a Bayern Munich fan to attend the European Cup final match held in August 2020 in Lisbon and won by the German team. All language are supported.

    Perfect Flight – Daher TBM 930 UEFA Champions League Collection for MSFS

    Liveries

    • Ajax
    • Barcelona
    • Bayern Munich
    • Benfica
    • Borussia Dortmund
    • Celsea
    • Celtic
    • Inter
    • Juventus
    • Liverpool
    • Manchester
    • Milan
    • Olimpique Marseille
    • Porto
    • Paris St Germain
    • Real Madrid

    Perfect Flight – Daher TBM 930 UEFA Champions League Collection for MSFS

    Bush Trip – Glory Run

    It is not only a classical Bush Trip but also a Discovery Flight with a lots of point of interest, from Munich to Lisbon, according with the Microsoft Flight Simulator mission scheme:

    • Flight Length: 1132NM
    • Flight Duration: 04:41
    • Number of Legs: 4

    Perfect Flight – Daher TBM 930 UEFA Champions League Collection for MSFS

    The documents accompanying the program include:

    • User Guide (in English)
    • More free resource are offered by Daher TBM Aircraft (TBM Pilot’s Information Manual and much more).

    Product is available in all language supported by Microsoft Flight Simulator.

    Purchase Perfect Flight – Daher TBM 930 UEFA Champions League Collection for MSFS

    1. Categories:
    2. HN,
    3. MSFS,
    4. 2021

  • Tag Cloud

    737 747 a300 aeroplane heaven aerosoft airbus app autopilot avro beta boeing boundless boundless simulations canadian xpress carenado cessna cessna 172 dc designs dcs dino cattaneo drzewiecki drzewiecki design fs2crew fs2020 fsdg fsdreamteam fsx gaya gaya simulations helicopter indiafoxtecho inibuilds just flight laminar research landing landmarks lionheart creations long-ez mb-339 mfs microsoft milviz mk-studios msfs msfs 2020 orbx p3d perfect flight pmdg prepar3d rolling cumulus sale sierrasim sierrasim simulation simworks studios stairport taburet topskills torquesim trueearth uk2000 vatsim verticalsim video virtavia virtual airlines vskylabs vulcan x-plane x-plane 11

  • Recent Forum Activity

    dogdish

    Please recommend a 27" monitor

    Thread Starter: dogdish

    You probably won't believe this, but I'm still using CRT monitors in 2021! I bought a Hitachi CM1797 (17") in 1994 that refuses to die (OMG 28...

    Last Post By: chicagorandy Today, 04:32 PM Go to last post
    Sean C

    Almanac and Celestial Navigation Calculator

    Thread Starter: Sean C

    Hello All, I was advised by ET2SN over at subsim.com to contact Tom Gibson from "Cal Classics" about a spreadsheet I'm working on. It contains a...

    Last Post By: Skywatcher12 Today, 04:11 PM Go to last post
    JDMils

    Start a flight, in flight

    Thread Starter: JDMils

    In FSX you were able to start a flight with the plane already flying so if you just wanted to practice landings you did not have to first take off...

    Last Post By: dmthorson Today, 04:08 PM Go to last post
    Aptosflier

    Is Game Pass for PC necessary to run MSFS 2020?

    Thread Starter: Aptosflier

    I asked this question earlier, but haven't seen it posted, so I'm asking again: I already have an MS account linked to my old Hotmail address. Will...

    Last Post By: g7rta Today, 03:43 PM Go to last post