Perfect Flight – Daher TBM 930 UEFA Champions League Collection for MSFS

The SOCATA - DAHER TBM is a family of high performance single-engine turboprop business and utility light aircraft manufactured by Daher. It was originally collaboratively developed between the American Mooney Airplane Company and French light aircraft manufacturer SOCATA.

This all-in-one product offers you an exhaustive and realistic simulation experience adding beautiful liveries to the default Asobo TBM 930.

The liveries included in the package represent the best teams in the Uefa Champions League football competition. All textures are in super high definition (8K).

Also, you will find GLORY RUN, a Bush Trip mission to replicate the ideal journey of a Bayern Munich fan to attend the European Cup final match held in August 2020 in Lisbon and won by the German team. All language are supported.

Liveries

Ajax

Barcelona

Bayern Munich

Benfica

Borussia Dortmund

Celsea

Celtic

Inter

Juventus

Liverpool

Manchester

Milan

Olimpique Marseille

Porto

Paris St Germain

Real Madrid

Bush Trip – Glory Run

It is not only a classical Bush Trip but also a Discovery Flight with a lots of point of interest, from Munich to Lisbon, according with the Microsoft Flight Simulator mission scheme:

Flight Length: 1132NM

Flight Duration: 04:41

Number of Legs: 4

The documents accompanying the program include:

User Guide (in English)

More free resource are offered by Daher TBM Aircraft (TBM Pilot’s Information Manual and much more).

Product is available in all language supported by Microsoft Flight Simulator.

