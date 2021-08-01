Aerosoft - Terrapearl Studios - Sekiu Airport And Marina for MSFS

Explore the beautiful Olympic Peninsula of the Pacific Northwest with this one of a kind, carefully handcrafted rendition of Sekiu Airport and the Calum Bay Marina!
In addition to missing vegetation data in areas surrounding the community of Sekiu, you add with this extension a number of carefully handcrafted objects carefully placed using the latest available data.
The realistic rendering of road textures with imperfections such as dirt, cracks, stains and water puddles, the full rendition of the Sekiu harbor with docks, HQ 3D boats and various vehicles, and the 3D grass provide you with an authentic level of detail.
Features
- 100% Full PBR technologies used
- HDR Lighting
- Slew of carefully hand-crafted objects carefully placed using most recent data available
- Custom, hand painted pavement, showcasing all imperfections including dirt, cracks, patches, and water puddles
- Added missing vegetation data in areas surrounding the community of Sekiu
- Tons of hand placed 3D grass, shrubs, weeds, and much more
- Added road textures to town around airport and marina
- Plenty of clutter (crates, barrels, 3D people, boats, vehicles, etc)
- Corrected Mesh
- Full rendition of the Seiku marina with docks, HQ 3D boats, and various vehicles
- Proper airport data (VASI light position and cages, parking spots)
- Quick support and updates as the SDK evolve
