Aerosoft - Terrapearl Studios - Sekiu Airport And Marina for MSFS

Explore the beautiful Olympic Peninsula of the Pacific Northwest with this one of a kind, carefully handcrafted rendition of Sekiu Airport and the Calum Bay Marina!

In addition to missing vegetation data in areas surrounding the community of Sekiu, you add with this extension a number of carefully handcrafted objects carefully placed using the latest available data.

The realistic rendering of road textures with imperfections such as dirt, cracks, stains and water puddles, the full rendition of the Sekiu harbor with docks, HQ 3D boats and various vehicles, and the 3D grass provide you with an authentic level of detail.

Features

100% Full PBR technologies used

HDR Lighting

Slew of carefully hand-crafted objects carefully placed using most recent data available

Custom, hand painted pavement, showcasing all imperfections including dirt, cracks, patches, and water puddles

Added missing vegetation data in areas surrounding the community of Sekiu

Tons of hand placed 3D grass, shrubs, weeds, and much more

Added road textures to town around airport and marina

Plenty of clutter (crates, barrels, 3D people, boats, vehicles, etc)

Corrected Mesh

Full rendition of the Seiku marina with docks, HQ 3D boats, and various vehicles

Proper airport data (VASI light position and cages, parking spots)

Quick support and updates as the SDK evolve

