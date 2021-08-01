  • France VFR Releases Paris Ile-De-France For Aerofly FS 2

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 01-08-2021 12:14 PM  Number of Views: 1  
    0 Comments

    France VFR Releases Paris For Aerofly FS2

    Paris-Ile-de-France VFR Airport Pack is a photo-realistic airport add-on produced by France VFR for Aerofly FS 2. The scenery contains 11 detailed airfields and airports dispatched all over the Ile de France region.

    This scenery is not a standalone product! It requires the Paris-Ile de France VFR scenery that has to be installed first (2.0 version or higher).

    Features

    • 11 detailed airports and airfields dispatched on the Ile de France region.
      • LFAI Nangis
      • LFFB Buno Bonnevaux
      • LFFQ La Ferte Alais
      • LFPE Meaux Esbly
      • LFPF Beynes Thiverval
      • LFPH Chelles Le Pin
      • LFPK Coulommiers Voisins
      • LFPQ Fontenay Tresigny
      • LFPU Moret Episy
      • LFPX Chavenay Villepreux
      • LFXU Les Mureaux
    • Ground textures from 0.25 to 0.50 meter/pixel resolution from IGN aerial photography reworked for an optimal visual rendering.
    • Geo-referenced data for maximum compatibility with future add-ons installed on the same area.

    Source

