France VFR Releases Paris Ile-De-France For Aerofly FS 2

Paris-Ile-de-France VFR Airport Pack is a photo-realistic airport add-on produced by France VFR for Aerofly FS 2. The scenery contains 11 detailed airfields and airports dispatched all over the Ile de France region.

This scenery is not a standalone product! It requires the Paris-Ile de France VFR scenery that has to be installed first (2.0 version or higher).

Features

11 detailed airports and airfields dispatched on the Ile de France region.

LFAI Nangis



LFFB Buno Bonnevaux



LFFQ La Ferte Alais



LFPE Meaux Esbly



LFPF Beynes Thiverval



LFPH Chelles Le Pin



LFPK Coulommiers Voisins



LFPQ Fontenay Tresigny



LFPU Moret Episy



LFPX Chavenay Villepreux



LFXU Les Mureaux

Ground textures from 0.25 to 0.50 meter/pixel resolution from IGN aerial photography reworked for an optimal visual rendering.

Geo-referenced data for maximum compatibility with future add-ons installed on the same area.

Source