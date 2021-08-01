France VFR Releases Paris Ile-De-France For Aerofly FS 2

Paris-Ile-de-France VFR Airport Pack is a photo-realistic airport add-on produced by France VFR for Aerofly FS 2. The scenery contains 11 detailed airfields and airports dispatched all over the Ile de France region.
This scenery is not a standalone product! It requires the Paris-Ile de France VFR scenery that has to be installed first (2.0 version or higher).
Features
- 11 detailed airports and airfields dispatched on the Ile de France region.
- LFAI Nangis
- LFFB Buno Bonnevaux
- LFFQ La Ferte Alais
- LFPE Meaux Esbly
- LFPF Beynes Thiverval
- LFPH Chelles Le Pin
- LFPK Coulommiers Voisins
- LFPQ Fontenay Tresigny
- LFPU Moret Episy
- LFPX Chavenay Villepreux
- LFXU Les Mureaux
- Ground textures from 0.25 to 0.50 meter/pixel resolution from IGN aerial photography reworked for an optimal visual rendering.
- Geo-referenced data for maximum compatibility with future add-ons installed on the same area.