  • Introducing Parafield YPPF V1.0 for MSFS 2020

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 01-08-2021 11:41 AM  Number of Views: 2  
    0 Comments

    Parafield YPPF for MSFS 2020

    Situated just north of Adelaide's International Airport, Parafield offers you the perfect base to explore South Australia or learning the in's and out's of this busy airfield. Parafield is home to many flying schools where a large number of domestic and international students conduct their training and contribute to make this the third busiest airport by aircraft movements in Australia.

    The airport has been hand crafted with a high level of precision using hundreds of on-site photos to include many bespoke details for you to discover. We truly hope you will enjoy this highly realistic version of Parafield airport.

    Features

    • Hand Crafted Rendition of Parafield for MSFS
    • MSFS Native Product
    • High Resolution PBR textures
    • Detailed aprons
    • Dynamic rain on control tower glass
    • Bespoke details
    • Custom photoreal signs
    • Genuine night experience
    • Custom taxiway lines and markings
    • Detailed Static Aircraft and AI Traffic Ready
    • Dynamic lighting

    Source

    1. Categories:
    2. HN,
    3. MSFS,
    4. 2021

  • Tag Cloud

    737 747 a300 aeroplane heaven aerosoft airbus app autopilot avro beta boeing boundless boundless simulations canadian xpress carenado cessna cessna 172 dc designs dcs dino cattaneo drzewiecki drzewiecki design fs2crew fs2020 fsdg fsdreamteam fsx gaya gaya simulations helicopter indiafoxtecho inibuilds just flight laminar research landing landmarks lionheart lionheart creations long-ez mb-339 mfs microsoft milviz mk-studios msfs msfs 2020 orbx p3d perfect flight pmdg rolling cumulus sale sierrasim sierrasim simulation simworks studios stairport taburet topskills torquesim trueearth uk2000 vatsim verticalsim video virtavia virtual airlines vskylabs vulcan x-plane x-plane 11

  • Recent Forum Activity

    Nels_Anderson

    Article: Virtualcol - Beechcraft Model 99 Series for MSFS

    Thread Starter: Nels_Anderson

    You can view the page at https://www.flightsim.com/vbfs/content.php?21904-Virtualcol-Beechcraft-Model-99-Series-for-MSFS

    Last Post By: drmiller2 Today, 01:30 PM Go to last post
    dnimigon

    CH Product

    Thread Starter: dnimigon

    I have the older CH flight sim yoke LE and rudder pedals. Do I need drivers for Win 10. Cant seem to get the sim to recognize the yoke. Haven't tried...

    Last Post By: dogdish Today, 01:18 PM Go to last post
    Nels_Anderson

    Article: MSFS January 7th, 2021 Development Update

    Thread Starter: Nels_Anderson

    You can view the page at https://www.flightsim.com/vbfs/content.php?21915-MSFS-January-7th-2021-Development-Update

    Last Post By: ryogahibiki345 Today, 01:13 PM Go to last post
    JAINE

    MAAM DC3 Problem In FS 2004

    Thread Starter: JAINE

    Hi Folks, I have at last got FS 2004 up and running on my new Windows 10 PC. The machine came with Windows 10 as new. I decided to get my MAAM SIM...

    Last Post By: JSMR Today, 12:36 PM Go to last post