Introducing Parafield YPPF V1.0 for MSFS 2020

Situated just north of Adelaide's International Airport, Parafield offers you the perfect base to explore South Australia or learning the in's and out's of this busy airfield. Parafield is home to many flying schools where a large number of domestic and international students conduct their training and contribute to make this the third busiest airport by aircraft movements in Australia.

The airport has been hand crafted with a high level of precision using hundreds of on-site photos to include many bespoke details for you to discover. We truly hope you will enjoy this highly realistic version of Parafield airport.

Features

Hand Crafted Rendition of Parafield for MSFS

MSFS Native Product

High Resolution PBR textures

Detailed aprons

Dynamic rain on control tower glass

Bespoke details

Custom photoreal signs

Genuine night experience

Custom taxiway lines and markings

Detailed Static Aircraft and AI Traffic Ready

Dynamic lighting

