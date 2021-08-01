  • Airfoillabs Previews DC-3/C-47

    by Nels_Anderson
    We would like to present to you the results of our latest development progress of the iconic Dakota airplane.

    The screens represent the current state of 3d modelling and PBR texturing. Behind the scenes the basic flight model is ready but as we aim for high realism, it will take time before all the systems will be finished. The release date is not set - we want a study level Dakota that we dream about and that is the priority.

    The story behind Dakota project is that we have started a cooperation with French Association Merville-Dakota:

    http://www.the-snafu-special.com/

    We are very grateful to them for providing us with information and opportunity to gather visual data of the aircraft and other documents. There will certainly be a special livery dedicated to their C-47. The amazing fact is that this precise plane flew the night of 6 June 1944 and dropped paratroopers of the 101st Airborne Division over Normandy. We would like very much to catch some of this history in the simulation.

    More Technical Facts

    • There will be two variants of the Dakota C-47 (Military) and DC-3 (airliner) and there will be differences in the doors location as well as in the cabin layout.
    • We are making FMOD sound pack inhouse for better Pratt & Whitney "music".
    • Similarly to our King Air 350 we would like the aircraft to be user friendly nevertheless the realism will be there for hard simmers.
    • We have an opportunity to consult the project with a real DC-3 pilot.

    That's all for now. We will keep you updated. I wish you good health and lot's of amazing flights.

    [Editor's Note: while the developers don't ever say, based on their past history we believe this is for X-Plane 11.]

    Juraj
    Source

