Rwy 29 Announces Package Manager For MSFS 2020

Easy to use: Package Manager for Microsoft Flight Simulator enables users to easily and quickly mange their Community content.

Drag and drop your downloaded zip, rar and 7z files and add them to your Flight Simulator with the click of a button.

Available for free!

Install directly after downloading your file: Just download a file directly from your favorite flightsim file share site, drop it into the Package Manager and hit the install button.

No configuration required: Just install and the Package Manager will automatically locate your MSFS installation and your Community Folder.

Supports multiple file types: Package Manager supports .ZIP .RAR and .7z. No extra software required!

