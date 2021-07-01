Hard Deck Simulations - Functional Aircraft Carrier for MSFS

Hard Deck Simulations has launched the first functional aircraft carrier for Microsoft’s Flight Simulator. The addon includes aircraft carriers as scenery as well as software which connects to MSFS to simulate catapults and arrestor cables.

The addon features 5 detailed Nimitz Class aircraft carriers placed around the world. The carriers feature Physically Based Rendering (PBR) materials to take advantage of MSFS’s new rendering image. The carriers have animated radar dishes and static aircraft and vehicles parked on deck. The addon allows for aircraft to be spawned directly on the carriers.

To enable simulated catapults and arrestor cables Hard Deck Simulations includes their “Carrier Module” software. The Carrier Module runs in the background of MSFS. The Carrier Module automatically calculates the catapult launch speed needed to propel the aircraft off the deck as well as the force needed to capture the aircraft upon landing. The module also enables tailhook animations for aircraft that have them, which currently do not have a key binding in MSFS.

HDS notes that there are several limitations in the current SDK which prevents some desired features to be implemented. These include the ability to spawn dynamic carriers and make them move, deck animations, as well as several other features. The develop plans to update the addon as the SDK matures.

