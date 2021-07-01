  • FlyMex Software - Cozumel International Airport - MMCZ for MSFS

    FlyMex Software - Cozumel International Airport - MMCZ for MSFS

    Cozumel is a lovely island in the Mexican Caribbean just 9 miles from the shoreline and around 45 miles south of Cancun. It is one of the international gateways to the “Mayan Riviera” and is popular destination for international cruises.

    Cozumel International Airport (MMCZ) receives more than half million passengers per year, with regular flights from Canada, USA, Mexico and Central America, is also a popular airport for private and charter flights from all over the world and holds a Mexican air force base (BAM 4).

    This detailed add-on features accurate tarmac positions, taxiways, taxi signs, signals, night effects, terminal, hangars, aprons and airport surroundings. The package also features an improved shoreline with real elevation data, realistic vegetation and key visual references like piers, buildings and monuments in the area.

    Features

    • Accurate terminal building
    • Corrects elevations, autogenerated objects and terrain
    • Airport surroundings and local visual references
    • Custom ground markings
    • Improved lighting

