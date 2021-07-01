  • Color Screens Coming To IndiaFoxtEcho T-45C

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 01-07-2021 12:56 PM  Number of Views: 1  
    0 Comments

    Color Screens Coming To IndiaFoxtEcho T-45C

    It seems that a clear majority of you prefer the color MFDs over the old monochrome green ones...so here you go.

    Color Screens Coming To IndiaFoxtEcho T-45C

    We have received full documentation for the color MFD graphics, and we are upgrading the T-45C accordingly. By and large the graphics are very similar to the monochrome versions - color is only used in the ADI page and to identify VOR and TACAN symbology - there are few differences in functionality, but they are very minor.

    Due to MSFS restrictions, some limitations to the avionics will still apply - but we will still try our best to keep them as close as possible to the real aircraft.

    Color Screens Coming To IndiaFoxtEcho T-45C

    Source
    IndiaFoxtEcho Report on T-45C For MSFS
    IndiaFoxtEcho Long-EZ For MSFS v1.13 Released

    1. Categories:
    2. HN,
    3. MSFS,
    4. 2021

  • Tag Cloud

    737 747 a300 aeroplane heaven aerosoft airbus app autopilot avro beta boeing boundless boundless simulations canadian xpress carenado cessna cessna 172 dc designs dcs dino cattaneo drzewiecki drzewiecki design fs2crew fs2020 fsdg fsdreamteam fsx gaya gaya simulations helicopter indiafoxtecho inibuilds just flight laminar research landing landmarks lionheart creations long-ez mb-339 mfs microsoft milviz mk-studios msfs msfs 2020 orbx p3d perfect flight pmdg rolling cumulus sale sierrasim sierrasim simulation sim-wings simworks studios stairport taburet topskills torquesim trueearth uk2000 vatsim verticalsim video virtavia virtual airlines vskylabs vulcan x-plane x-plane 11

  • Recent Forum Activity

    danbiosca

    The Goose is back

    Thread Starter: danbiosca

    Hi, I think the best freeware add-on aircraft for MSFS (so far anyway) is HERE. (Fond memories from FSX and before) Still WIP, but already a...

    Last Post By: danbiosca Today, 02:34 PM Go to last post
    daspinall

    fs2020 VR recommendations....

    Thread Starter: daspinall

    Ok seen a few videos of pilots using VR headsets, I'm impressed with the visual quality.... I remember years back in the 2004 sim the VR sets where...

    Last Post By: daspinall Today, 02:08 PM Go to last post
    Pete.M10

    Msfs 2020

    Thread Starter: Pete.M10

    How long will MSFS 2020 be almost complete bugs free? It seems like they are still working on it to be fix. I have played a few times recently and...

    Last Post By: sfojimbo Today, 01:27 PM Go to last post
    CTarana45

    Fs9 Hogwarts School Of Wizardry

    Thread Starter: CTarana45

    Excellent scenery for Fs2004! :pilot: Aircraft not optional! Thanks, Guys! Christopher Tarana

    Last Post By: CTarana45 Today, 01:20 PM Go to last post