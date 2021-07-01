Color Screens Coming To IndiaFoxtEcho T-45C

It seems that a clear majority of you prefer the color MFDs over the old monochrome green ones...so here you go.

We have received full documentation for the color MFD graphics, and we are upgrading the T-45C accordingly. By and large the graphics are very similar to the monochrome versions - color is only used in the ADI page and to identify VOR and TACAN symbology - there are few differences in functionality, but they are very minor.

Due to MSFS restrictions, some limitations to the avionics will still apply - but we will still try our best to keep them as close as possible to the real aircraft.

