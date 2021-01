Reg Designs Releases PHLI - Lihue Airport

Lihue Airport is a state-owned public-use airport located in the Līhuʻe CDP on the southeast coast of the island of Kauaʻi in Kauai County, Hawaiʻi, United States, two nautical miles east of the center of the CDP. The airport does not serve as a hub for any airline carrier.

Features

Terraforming

Accurate 3D models

Surrounding Airport Elements

Correct PAPI angles

PBR-materials

4k/8k Textures

Accurate Taxi Signs

Accurate Gate Numbers

FPS friendly

