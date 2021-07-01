  • Aerosoft Previews Bali Airport For MSFS

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 01-07-2021 11:56 AM  Number of Views: 4  
    0 Comments

    Mathijs Kok from Aerosoft, has shown of some additional preview images of their upcoming scenery of Bali Airport for MSFS:

    Latest images.... We are super stoked for this airport. Such a nice approach over the water.

    Ngurah Rai International Airport, officially known as I Gusti Ngurah Rai International Airport, is the main airport in Bali, located 13 km south of Denpasar. Ngurah Rai is the second busiest airport in Indonesia after Soekarno–Hatta International Airport. In 2018, the airport served 23,779,178 passengers.

    Source
