TopSkills - Jet Simming - Planning and Preparing for MSFS

Get Ready for Simulating in Fast and Powerful Aircraft
Pilots spend considerable time planning their flights and preparing their aircraft. Preflight checklists are often longer than flight phases. Make your simulations as realistic as possible by expertly planning and preparing your flights like real pilots.
Learn these fundamental steps of flight-sim preparation:
- Simulator setup
- Aircraft and route selection
- Flight planning
- Flight-deck preparation
Apply Instrument Flight Rules
Instrument flight rules (IFR) are required for almost all jet flights. Learn basic requirements such as designated altitudes and headings as well as fuel requirements. See where to find more information.
Prepare Your Aircraft
Learn about preparing your aircraft with fuel and payload.
- Familiarize yourself with your flight deck.
- Examine buttons, knobs, switches, levers, and instruments.
- Request and receive IFR clearance.
- Set your radios, autopilot, and autothrottle.
- Get a concise weather briefing.
Start Your Aircraft
Learn about start-up checklists and proper procedures for starting jets. Request and receive taxi clearance when you are ready to go.
Use Bonus Materials
Three bonus items are included for helping you simulate realistically:
- A complete transcript for easy reference so you don’t need to take notes.
- My latest quick checklist card for use next to your simulator.
- My standard V-Speed card for quick reference.
Includes Free V-Speed Card
- Most common general aviation V-Speeds
- Minimums, maximum, and optimums
- Listed by abbreviation alphabetically on one side
- Listed by abbreviation by relative speed on other side
- Clearly described
- Applies universally, not to any particular aircraft
- Free with purchase of this flight-sim video
Focus and Limitations
This video is for home flight simulations. It focuses on planning and preparing jet flights in the Cessna CJ4 Citation. Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020 is used because it is most popular. Principles and methods can be applied to other aircraft and simulation programs.
The video does not explain everything real-world pilots do for flight planning and preparation because not all aspects are reflected in home flight-sim programs. Accordingly, this video is not for real-world aviation.
Purchase TopSkills - Jet Simming - Planning and Preparing for MSFS
See other TopSkills videos for MSFS 2020