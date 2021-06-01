TopSkills - Jet Simming - Planning and Preparing for MSFS

Get Ready for Simulating in Fast and Powerful Aircraft

Pilots spend considerable time planning their flights and preparing their aircraft. Preflight checklists are often longer than flight phases. Make your simulations as realistic as possible by expertly planning and preparing your flights like real pilots.

Learn these fundamental steps of flight-sim preparation:

Simulator setup

Aircraft and route selection

Flight planning

Flight-deck preparation

Apply Instrument Flight Rules

Instrument flight rules (IFR) are required for almost all jet flights. Learn basic requirements such as designated altitudes and headings as well as fuel requirements. See where to find more information.

Prepare Your Aircraft

Learn about preparing your aircraft with fuel and payload.

Familiarize yourself with your flight deck.

Examine buttons, knobs, switches, levers, and instruments.

Request and receive IFR clearance.

Set your radios, autopilot, and autothrottle.

Get a concise weather briefing.

Start Your Aircraft

Learn about start-up checklists and proper procedures for starting jets. Request and receive taxi clearance when you are ready to go.

Use Bonus Materials

Three bonus items are included for helping you simulate realistically:

A complete transcript for easy reference so you don’t need to take notes.

My latest quick checklist card for use next to your simulator.

My standard V-Speed card for quick reference.

Includes Free V-Speed Card

Most common general aviation V-Speeds

Minimums, maximum, and optimums

Listed by abbreviation alphabetically on one side

Listed by abbreviation by relative speed on other side

Clearly described

Applies universally, not to any particular aircraft

Free with purchase of this flight-sim video

Focus and Limitations

This video is for home flight simulations. It focuses on planning and preparing jet flights in the Cessna CJ4 Citation. Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020 is used because it is most popular. Principles and methods can be applied to other aircraft and simulation programs.

The video does not explain everything real-world pilots do for flight planning and preparation because not all aspects are reflected in home flight-sim programs. Accordingly, this video is not for real-world aviation.

