  • TopSkills - Jet Simming - Planning and Preparing for MSFS

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 01-06-2021 07:01 PM  Number of Views: 1  
    0 Comments

    TopSkills - Jet Simming - Planning and Preparing for MSFS

    Get Ready for Simulating in Fast and Powerful Aircraft

    Pilots spend considerable time planning their flights and preparing their aircraft. Preflight checklists are often longer than flight phases. Make your simulations as realistic as possible by expertly planning and preparing your flights like real pilots.

    Learn these fundamental steps of flight-sim preparation:

    • Simulator setup
    • Aircraft and route selection
    • Flight planning
    • Flight-deck preparation

    Apply Instrument Flight Rules

    Instrument flight rules (IFR) are required for almost all jet flights. Learn basic requirements such as designated altitudes and headings as well as fuel requirements. See where to find more information.

    Prepare Your Aircraft

    Learn about preparing your aircraft with fuel and payload.

    • Familiarize yourself with your flight deck.
    • Examine buttons, knobs, switches, levers, and instruments.
    • Request and receive IFR clearance.
    • Set your radios, autopilot, and autothrottle.
    • Get a concise weather briefing.

    Start Your Aircraft

    Learn about start-up checklists and proper procedures for starting jets. Request and receive taxi clearance when you are ready to go.

    Use Bonus Materials

    Three bonus items are included for helping you simulate realistically:

    • A complete transcript for easy reference so you don’t need to take notes.
    • My latest quick checklist card for use next to your simulator.
    • My standard V-Speed card for quick reference.

    Includes Free V-Speed Card

    • Most common general aviation V-Speeds
    • Minimums, maximum, and optimums
    • Listed by abbreviation alphabetically on one side
    • Listed by abbreviation by relative speed on other side
    • Clearly described
    • Applies universally, not to any particular aircraft
    • Free with purchase of this flight-sim video

    Focus and Limitations

    This video is for home flight simulations. It focuses on planning and preparing jet flights in the Cessna CJ4 Citation. Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020 is used because it is most popular. Principles and methods can be applied to other aircraft and simulation programs.

    The video does not explain everything real-world pilots do for flight planning and preparation because not all aspects are reflected in home flight-sim programs. Accordingly, this video is not for real-world aviation.

    Purchase TopSkills - Jet Simming - Planning and Preparing for MSFS
    See other TopSkills videos for MSFS 2020

    1. Categories:
    2. HN,
    3. MSFS,
    4. 2021

  • Tag Cloud

    737 747 a300 a320 aeroplane heaven aerosoft airbus app autopilot avro beta boeing boundless boundless simulations canadian xpress carenado cessna cessna 172 dc designs dcs dino cattaneo drzewiecki drzewiecki design fs2crew fs2020 fsdg fsdreamteam fsx gaya gaya simulations helicopter indiafoxtecho inibuilds just flight laminar research landing landmarks lionheart creations long-ez mb-339 mfs microsoft milviz mk-studios msfs msfs 2020 orbx p3d perfect flight pmdg rolling cumulus sale sierrasim sierrasim simulation simworks studios stairport taburet topskills torquesim trueearth uk2000 vatsim verticalsim video virtavia virtual airlines vskylabs vulcan x-plane x-plane 11

  • Recent Forum Activity

    JSMR

    Anyone heard from Robin?

    Thread Starter: JSMR

    I’m not sure if anyone saw his post over at SOH, but he had COVID and has spent a couple difficult weeks in hospital. Slowly improving I believe but...

    Last Post By: Stewie Today, 08:16 PM Go to last post
    Stewie

    ATC & ILS Issues

    Thread Starter: Stewie

    Happy New Year Simmers. I'm not sure if I'm the only one experiencing this, but there are two issues i'm trying to find a solution for. The...

    Last Post By: Stewie Today, 08:09 PM Go to last post
    ArnieA

    Weather

    Thread Starter: ArnieA

    My internet works fine but I can't download Realtime weather. The error I get is check your connection or configuration. Does anybody have any ideas?

    Last Post By: amberdog1 Today, 07:50 PM Go to last post
    danbiosca

    The Goose is back

    Thread Starter: danbiosca

    Hi, I think the best freeware add-on aircraft for MSFS (so far anyway) is HERE. (Fond memories from FSX and before) Still WIP, but already a...

    Last Post By: amberdog1 Today, 07:48 PM Go to last post