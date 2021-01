IndiaFoxtEcho News On MB-339 For DCS

Our DCS Team is working REALLY hard to fill any gap in the MB-339 simulation and add any feature that was missing in the freeware mod. For one, we now have a fully animated (meaning it can be folded and unfolded) canopy hood for IFR training in place.

We believe that DCS MB-339 will be an extremely complete and realistic rendition of the aircraft.

Source

