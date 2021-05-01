Skyline Simulation Update On Samos For X-Plane

We are there, at last!

Samos International Aiport "Aristarhos of Samos" (LGSM), one of our most anticipated works, is ready and TOMORROW is the day!

Get ready to challenge yourself with one of the most dangerous airports in the world!

Even though its little size, this scenery was challenging to create, cause of the many changes that took place on the real airport, since the time we finished the 3D model. We kept finding things to add or to change, cause of the limited footage we managed to get in our hands, of how the real airport looks like nowadays and this justifies the delay! But we think our team did a really good job in every aspect, for the X-Plane 11 standards!

In other news:

X-Plane 11:

Secret Project: Well... It's a secret! Ok! Hint: Greece! Again!

Gibraltar (LXGB): It's going to receive an update really soon, fixing some bugs and adding various buildings and misc. This update is almost ready!

MSFS:

Secret Project comes to MSFS also!

KCVG in the making!

P3D/FSX:

Currently looking for the right external partnership, in regards of revamping and updating our current sceneries. When we have something more to announce, we will. Bare with us!

Once again, Happy New Year, everyone! Let's hope for a better 2021!

Thank you!

The Skyline Team

Source