  • Skyline Simulation Update On Samos For X-Plane

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 01-05-2021 03:47 PM  Number of Views: 4  
    0 Comments

    Skyline Simulation Update On Samos For X-Plane

    We are there, at last!

    Samos International Aiport "Aristarhos of Samos" (LGSM), one of our most anticipated works, is ready and TOMORROW is the day!

    Get ready to challenge yourself with one of the most dangerous airports in the world!

    Even though its little size, this scenery was challenging to create, cause of the many changes that took place on the real airport, since the time we finished the 3D model. We kept finding things to add or to change, cause of the limited footage we managed to get in our hands, of how the real airport looks like nowadays and this justifies the delay! But we think our team did a really good job in every aspect, for the X-Plane 11 standards!

    Skyline Simulation Update On Samos For X-Plane

    Skyline Simulation Update On Samos For X-Plane

    In other news:

    X-Plane 11:

    • Secret Project: Well... It's a secret! Ok! Hint: Greece! Again!
    • Gibraltar (LXGB): It's going to receive an update really soon, fixing some bugs and adding various buildings and misc. This update is almost ready!

    MSFS:

    • Secret Project comes to MSFS also!
    • KCVG in the making!

    P3D/FSX:

    • Currently looking for the right external partnership, in regards of revamping and updating our current sceneries. When we have something more to announce, we will. Bare with us!

    Once again, Happy New Year, everyone! Let's hope for a better 2021!

    Thank you!

    The Skyline Team
    Source

    1. Categories:
    2. X-Plane,
    3. HN,
    4. 2021

  • Tag Cloud

    737 747 a300 aeroplane heaven aerosoft airbus app autopilot avro beta boeing boundless boundless simulations canadian xpress carenado cessna cessna 172 dc designs dcs dino cattaneo drzewiecki drzewiecki design fs2crew fs2020 fsdg fsdreamteam fsx gaya gaya simulations helicopter indiafoxtecho inibuilds just flight laminar research landing landmarks lionheart creations long-ez mb-339 mfs microsoft milviz mk-studios msfs msfs 2020 orbx p3d perfect flight pmdg rolling cumulus sale sierrasim sierrasim simulation simworks studios sofly stairport taburet topskills torquesim trueearth uk2000 vatsim verticalsim video virtavia virtual airlines vskylabs vulcan x-plane x-plane 11

  • Recent Forum Activity

    HornetAircraft

    Level-D 767 New VC Textures

    Thread Starter: HornetAircraft

    hello all! So I got the Zinertek VC Upgrade, but to me the quality was atrocious. the textures just seemed blurry, like they were resized from a...

    Last Post By: HornetAircraft Today, 04:53 PM Go to last post
    cianpars

    Long loading times

    Thread Starter: cianpars

    Loading times are understandably quite long, though FSX was as well. My solution has been to set W10 to hibernate with the sim loaded on occasions,...

    Last Post By: cobalt Today, 04:53 PM Go to last post
    JSMR

    Anyone heard from Robin?

    Thread Starter: JSMR

    I’m not sure if anyone saw his post over at SOH, but he had COVID and has spent a couple difficult weeks in hospital. Slowly improving I believe but...

    Last Post By: caphavoc Today, 04:33 PM Go to last post
    engine70

    American 491: Phoenix to San Diego

    Thread Starter: engine70

    Switching it up a bit from my Frontier flights. Today we're flying American Airlines flight 491 from Phoenix to San Diego. Weather was great in both...

    Last Post By: NMLW Today, 04:07 PM Go to last post