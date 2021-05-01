  • Complete TBM 930 Tutorial For MSFS 2020

    The Complete TBM 930 Tutorial For MSFS 2020

    By thecorporatepilotdad

    The COMPLETE TBM 930 tutorial - Microsoft Flight Simulator.

    This is not just engine starting and shut down, it is EVERYTHING you can click or move inside the airplane EXPLAINED. It is the basics of the TBM 930 followed by detailed engine start procedures, explanation of the systems and how they work, autopilot procedures, and how to shut down the engine.

    The TBM tutorial of the systems described include electrical, hydraulic, fuel, trim controls, pressurization and much more inside the TBM interior. Each button inside the cockpit it moved and explained and demonstrated when possible.

    Topics Covered

    • 0:00 - Intro
    • 0:17 - TBM 930 Basics
    • 0:34 - Engine Start Procedure
    • 2:25 - Exterior Lights
    • 2:50 - Interior Lights
    • 3:25 - Electrical Power
    • 4:25 - Engine Start Panel
    • 5:40 - Fuel System and Controls
    • 7:14 - AP/Trim Switch
    • 7:35 - ELT Switch
    • 7:52 - Environmental Controls
    • 8:18 - De Ice System
    • 9:48 - Landing Gear
    • 10:15 - Alternate and Static Air
    • 10:42 - Flaps
    • 10:55 - Throttle Controls
    • 11:18 - Trims
    • 12:32 - Oxygen System
    • 13:07 - Pressurization System
    • 15:55 - AP/Flight Director Control Panel
    • 21:07 - Shutdown Procedure

    About The Author

    This video is produced by thecorporatepilotdad. He has been a FlightSim.Com member for close to twenty years and using Flight Simulator since back in the day of FS98 and FS2000. He is also a professional pilot with over 7000 hours of real world flight experience ranging from Cessna 152s to super-mid size business jets.

