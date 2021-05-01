  • FS2Crew Updates Pushback Express For MSFS To v1.6

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 01-05-2021 12:43 PM  Number of Views: 1  
    0 Comments

    FS2Crew - Pushback Express for MSFS

    Changelog v1.6

    • Removed the "GEAR DOWN" hotkey used to re-open the panel as it could cause problems (namely, the PBE buttons would become inop) with users who have buttons/sliders assigned to the gear down event in MSFS. What would happen is the user's hardware could send a "gear down" sign every second, causing a conflict since we used the Gear Down event as a trigger to open and focus the panel window. That said, if using a single monitor, we recommend simply keeping the panel "locked" in the open state (via the checkbox on the Settings pane), but double clicking on top of the menu to collapse the panel to save screen space.
    • Laid the groundwork for upcoming improvements owing to new functionality recently added to the MSFS SDKs.
    • New Voice set! RUSSIA: Only pure Russian is available. There is no English version, so you must be able to understand Russian!

    About Pushback Express

    Meet the first – and last – pushback system you’ll ever need for the new Microsoft Flight Simulator! Now with voice control. Simple and elegant with no need for complex manuals, Pushback Express meets all your pushback requirements – present and future!

    From a wide choice of international voice sets to the ability to self-drive the tug so you can perform a custom route, Pushback Express does it all!

    So say good-bye to the clunky default pushback system in Flight Simulator and say hello to a new level of realism! Say hello to Pushback Express!

    Purchase FS2Crew - Pushback Express

    1. Categories:
    2. HN,
    3. MSFS,
    4. 2021

  • Tag Cloud

    737 747 a300 aeroplane heaven aerosoft airbus app autopilot avro beta boeing boundless boundless simulations canadian xpress carenado cessna cessna 172 dc designs dcs dino cattaneo drzewiecki drzewiecki design fs2crew fs2020 fsdg fsdreamteam fsx gaya gaya simulations helicopter indiafoxtecho inibuilds just flight laminar research landing landmarks lionheart lionheart creations long-ez mb-339 mfs microsoft milviz mk-studios msfs msfs 2020 orbx p3d perfect flight pmdg rolling cumulus sale sierrasim sierrasim simulation simworks studios stairport taburet topskills torquesim trueearth uk2000 vatsim verticalsim video virtavia virtual airlines vskylabs vulcan x-plane x-plane 11

  • Recent Forum Activity

    silverheels2

    Apparent Registry Issue?

    Thread Starter: silverheels2

    Hello all: Recently I have noticed that some add ons are having trouble finding my FSX installation. I have FSX installed in C/FSX. I am running Win...

    Last Post By: longbreak754 Today, 01:36 PM Go to last post
    daspinall

    fs2020 VR recommendations....

    Thread Starter: daspinall

    Ok seen a few videos of pilots using VR headsets, I'm impressed with the visual quality.... I remember years back in the 2004 sim the VR sets where...

    Last Post By: daspinall Today, 01:19 PM Go to last post
    Nels_Anderson

    Article: Lionheart Creations Previews Socata TB Series

    Thread Starter: Nels_Anderson

    You can view the page at https://www.flightsim.com/vbfs/content.php?21893-Lionheart-Creations-Previews-Socata-TB-Series

    Last Post By: sky44 Today, 12:59 PM Go to last post
    stinger2k2

    MFS CTD solutions thread- Proven solutions only please

    Thread Starter: stinger2k2

    Hi all, It seems that there are many reasons for CTDs so this thread is to list proven solutions to various causes. Please keep all posts to this...

    Last Post By: hansb57 Today, 12:58 PM Go to last post