FS2Crew Updates Pushback Express For MSFS To v1.6

Changelog v1.6

Removed the "GEAR DOWN" hotkey used to re-open the panel as it could cause problems (namely, the PBE buttons would become inop) with users who have buttons/sliders assigned to the gear down event in MSFS. What would happen is the user's hardware could send a "gear down" sign every second, causing a conflict since we used the Gear Down event as a trigger to open and focus the panel window. That said, if using a single monitor, we recommend simply keeping the panel "locked" in the open state (via the checkbox on the Settings pane), but double clicking on top of the menu to collapse the panel to save screen space.

Laid the groundwork for upcoming improvements owing to new functionality recently added to the MSFS SDKs.

New Voice set! RUSSIA: Only pure Russian is available. There is no English version, so you must be able to understand Russian!

About Pushback Express

Meet the first – and last – pushback system you’ll ever need for the new Microsoft Flight Simulator! Now with voice control. Simple and elegant with no need for complex manuals, Pushback Express meets all your pushback requirements – present and future!

From a wide choice of international voice sets to the ability to self-drive the tug so you can perform a custom route, Pushback Express does it all!

So say good-bye to the clunky default pushback system in Flight Simulator and say hello to a new level of realism! Say hello to Pushback Express!

Purchase FS2Crew - Pushback Express