Update From Just Flight On F-15 C, E And I Eagle For MSFS

    We're currently finalising the user manual for the F-15 C, E & I Eagle for MSFS 2020 which as you'll have guessed means the release isn't too far away. The manual will contain a load of screen shots (some annotated some not) as usual to help users and if you check out the latest Development Entry on the product page we've posted up a small selection of the screen shots used for the manual.

    Here are a few of them and worth taking note especially of the first shot that shows the animated WSO in the back seat as you're looking around the ejector seat. When occupying that rear seat, you can see the pilot looking around as they're flying the aircraft, it's hugely immersive in VR! This is something only possible until now in DCS we believe.

    Just Flight Development Update On F-15 Eagle

