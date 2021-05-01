VSKYLABS Update On VSL Base-5

VSKYLABS 'VSL Base-5' site is being constructed...getting prepared for full-scale operations. Initially developed for the VSKYLABS ATV (Advanced Terrain Vehicle) project, but also with a focus on helicopters/STOL and other VTOL training and operations as well.

The VSKYLABS ATV vehicle is scheduled for release side by side with the 'VSL Base-5', but as a separate add-on.

Stay tuned for more exciting news and get ready for your next adventure and exploration in X-Plane by Laminar Research!

Reminder: 'VSL Base-5' is a fictional air-base, located approximately 40 nautical miles west of Anchorage Alaska, close to the edge of Inner Lake George. Although being fictional, it is a plausible air-base, designed with scientific approach, allowing realistic aircraft/helicopters/VTOL and terrain vehicle operations.

