    VSKYLABS Update On VSL Base-5

    VSKYLABS 'VSL Base-5' site is being constructed...getting prepared for full-scale operations. Initially developed for the VSKYLABS ATV (Advanced Terrain Vehicle) project, but also with a focus on helicopters/STOL and other VTOL training and operations as well.

    The VSKYLABS ATV vehicle is scheduled for release side by side with the 'VSL Base-5', but as a separate add-on.

    Stay tuned for more exciting news and get ready for your next adventure and exploration in X-Plane by Laminar Research!

    Reminder: 'VSL Base-5' is a fictional air-base, located approximately 40 nautical miles west of Anchorage Alaska, close to the edge of Inner Lake George. Although being fictional, it is a plausible air-base, designed with scientific approach, allowing realistic aircraft/helicopters/VTOL and terrain vehicle operations.

    VSKYLABS Announces Scenery Project: VSL Base-5
    VSKYLABS Announces Advanced Terrain Vehicle XP

