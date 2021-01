Verticalsim Updates X-Plane Scenery Of Tampa Int'l

Tampa International updated to v2.1, completely revamping the terminals with new HD textures (getting them prepped for MSFS 2020). Not only the above, but all textures were finally converted to .dds files for better VRAM performance.

This will probably be the last update for KTPA for awhile.

Source

