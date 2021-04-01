Boundless Simulations Alderney Airport And Island for X-Plane 11

Brought to X-Plane for the first time - this package includes both the airport and entire island of Alderney in the Channel Islands! We have added all major landmarks, modelled to an incredibly high standard.

These Landmarks Include:

Essex Castle

Fort Albert

Fort Chateau a l'Etoc

Fort Clonque

Fort Corblets

Fort Houmet Herbe

Fort Ile de Raz Fort Quesnard

Fort Tourgis

The Odeon

Braye Beach Hotel

Church of St. Anne

Mignot Memorial Hospital

Museum and Clock Tower

Quesnard Lighthouse

St. Annes School

As well as these points of interest, there are thousands of manually placed trees, houses and miscellaneous objects - all custom made with HD textures. We have also included our own custom terrain mesh as an optional install within the package. We strongly recommend installing it too as it adds another layer of immersion to the scenery.

Main Features Include:

Accurate taxiway, runway & Apron networks

HD, photorealistic PBR apron, taxiway & runway textures

Thousands of HD custom Buildings

Photorealistic sea & water

Crisp HD, orthophoto base, carefully sharpened and recolored for best results

Full night lighting in the airport and entire island

3D Grass at airport

Custom streetlights / apron lighting

Brand new HD Static GA aircraft

Fully compatible with traffic Global & WT3

Boundless HD Trees / forests - color matched to the ortho below, includes many color variations / tree types

Includes all landmarks

3D harbor, including shipping containers and crane

High level of airport detail

PBR textures used with airport buildings and many custom objects

Full airport fencing accurately placed

Custom terrain mesh, offering a realistic representation of the whole island

Animated road traffic

Animated airport vehicles

All farms replicated with 3D buildings

Many additional details, e.g. hay bales in fields, fences in fields etc...

Excellent FPS

Boats accurately placed in harbor and at sea

