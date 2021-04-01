  • Rolling Cumulus - Extreme Bush Flights - Space Intruders for MSFS

    Many space rocks have crashed into Earth for many million of years. For example, 210 million years ago a large impact produced the Manicouagan Crater in Canada which is 70 kilometers in diameter. To date, there are roughly 180 known impact structures on Earth; many other landforms are suspected to be impact craters, and many more are assumed to lie hidden in the oceans since water masks 70 percent of the Earth's crust.

    The space intruders have come many times!

    Hi pilots: You are to fly to some of the most curious, strange and formidable features of the Earth surface. All flights have a map which you will use to reach those areas. For the first time in flight simulation you will fly over "real" and fantastic craters which have changed our history. Such craters cannot be made by man nor Earth's natural processes. If you like bush flying come and land in new airfields right near the Space Invaders...

    Features

    • 8 for the first time airfields near Impact Craters, be the first in your New Sim to reach these:
      • Amguid Crater
      • Gosses Crater
      • Iturrialde Suspect Crater
      • Kamil Crater
      • Lonar Crater
      • Shunak Crater
      • Tswaing Crater
      • Yarrabubba Crater
    • Spoken introduction
    • Grass, dirt and asphalt airstrips
    • Optimized for MSFS 2020
    • Use any aircraft in your hangar
    • Make your flight plan as you desire; you may choose any take off airport or use the suggested on the manual
    • Complete documentation with detailed maps, and specific routes to the airfields

