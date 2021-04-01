  • Taburet - Iceland DEM - Terrain for MSFS

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 01-04-2021  
    0 Comments

    Taburet - Iceland DEM - Terrain for MSFS

    Iceland, transformed by editing the MSFS 2020 terrain replacing elevation files with models compiled from external sources at higher resolution. Dem packages add elevation posts points to the terrain, to further improve the appearance and shape and forms of the whole terrain you fly over. Coverage: Iceland.

    If you like to break routine flights Iceland offers breathtaking terrain with an infinite variety of shapes and colors. It is really a fantastic terrain to fly.

    There is a very talented terrain architect behind this Dem scenery (although it is compiled and put together by myself); without his knowledge and talent this kind of scenery would not have been possible.

    Iceland offers stunning place of natural beauty to fly over; too many to mention. This package will make excursion flight much more interesting as the terrain is much better formed than default.

    Simple and easy installation; lots of fun and stunning scenery to fly over. An always expanding project.

    Categories:
    2. HN,
    3. MSFS,
    4. 2021
    Tags: dem, iceland, taburet

