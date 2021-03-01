  • New Rolling Cumulus Adventure Coming Soon

    For billions of years our planet has been invaded from outer space! But not by green men, the intrusions have come by comets, asteroids and meteors of all sizes and shapes. To date there are roughly 180 known impact craters on Earth; many other landforms are suspected, and many more are assumed to lie hidden in the oceans since water masks 70 percent of the Earth crust.

    The "Society of Impact Craters", a private organization has been making small airfields near some of these craters together with sleeping quarters for their scientists to go and study them.

    Many pilots have been hired all over the planet to fly these men to eight craters now that the weather in those areas is fair. Get ready for the flights to some of the most mysterious places in the planet.

