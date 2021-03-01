  • Zinertek - Enhanced Airport Graphics for MSFS 2020

    Nels_Anderson
    Enhanced Airport Graphics is a comprehensive texture package that instantly upgrades ALL airports around the world in MSFS 2020 including ALL handcrafted airports that come with the Standard, Deluxe, and Premium editions of MSFS!

    Say goodbye to airport runways and surfaces that look too clean and "new". This product brings a new level of realism to all your airports around the world in MSFS with weathered runways and more realistic surfaces.

    Whether you are taking off from your local municipal airport or landing at LAX in Los Angeles you will instantly see more realistic-looking airports around the world!

    This package also upgrades most freeware airports! Payware airports will not be affected or modified.

    Features

    • Over 100+ new and detailed airport textures
    • More realistic asphalt, concrete, cement and bitumen runways
    • Enhanced runway skid marks
    • Enhanced airport aprons
    • Runway marks now look more weathered
    • More realistic taxiways
    • More realistic taxiway lines
    • More realistic taxiway markings
    • Detailed parking spaces
    • Detailed parking stains on the ground
    • Details on ground such as cracks
    • Enhances most freeware airports
    • Frame rate friendly

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Will this product modify or affect my payware airports?

    For the most part, payware airports come with their own custom airport textures and to a lesser extent some freeware airports as well. Therefore, these airports will NOT be affected by our product.

    Are the new enhanced textures installed over the default MSFS textures or are they installed as an add-on in the Community Folder?

    Our enhanced textures are installed as an add-on in the MSFS Community folder. This means that if you remove our add-on from the Community folder, the sim automatically reverts back to the default airport textures.

