Zinertek - Enhanced Airport Graphics for MSFS 2020

Enhanced Airport Graphics is a comprehensive texture package that instantly upgrades ALL airports around the world in MSFS 2020 including ALL handcrafted airports that come with the Standard, Deluxe, and Premium editions of MSFS!

Say goodbye to airport runways and surfaces that look too clean and "new". This product brings a new level of realism to all your airports around the world in MSFS with weathered runways and more realistic surfaces.

Whether you are taking off from your local municipal airport or landing at LAX in Los Angeles you will instantly see more realistic-looking airports around the world!

This package also upgrades most freeware airports! Payware airports will not be affected or modified.

Features

Over 100+ new and detailed airport textures

More realistic asphalt, concrete, cement and bitumen runways

Enhanced runway skid marks

Enhanced airport aprons

Runway marks now look more weathered

More realistic taxiways

More realistic taxiway lines

More realistic taxiway markings

Detailed parking spaces

Detailed parking stains on the ground

Details on ground such as cracks

Enhances most freeware airports

Frame rate friendly

Frequently Asked Questions

Will this product modify or affect my payware airports?

For the most part, payware airports come with their own custom airport textures and to a lesser extent some freeware airports as well. Therefore, these airports will NOT be affected by our product.

Are the new enhanced textures installed over the default MSFS textures or are they installed as an add-on in the Community Folder?

Our enhanced textures are installed as an add-on in the MSFS Community folder. This means that if you remove our add-on from the Community folder, the sim automatically reverts back to the default airport textures.

