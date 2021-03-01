SharedFlight 2021 Roadmap

SharedFlight 2021 Roadmap

Hello everyone and Happy New Years! We wish good health and fortune for you all in the new year!

As part of our ongoing commitment to transparency, we wanted to share with you our current plans for development, and exactly what we have been doing this past year. Our long pause silence has mainly be attributed to the unpredictability of life, but also the technical challenges we've been addressing with our fabulous Alpha testing team.

This upcoming year, we will be moving into beta relatively early. Not only will this be an extended time for bug and stress testing, but it will also be an opportunity for you all to get hands on for the first time. This is part of our first steps to really ensure that we can change the way people fly, and take more of an initiative to undertake multicrew flying.

We'll have tonnes of more posts for you this January!

Source

Introducing FlyJSim Shared Flight