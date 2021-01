FlyTampa Releases Sydney YSSY For MSFS 2020

FlyTampa announces their Sydney Kingsford Smith Airport add-on for Microsoft Flight Simulator. YSSY is the primary airport serving Sydney, Australia and a primary hub for Qantas. It's the busiest airport in Australia.

Features

Airport modeled with PBR materials

Sloped airport terrain (MSFS)

Dynamic lighting

Animated jetways

Custom Taxiway lighting

New hotels and carpark extension

New Gate 10, Kilo Ramp and Shopping Terminal

Compatible with Orbx Cityscape Sydney

