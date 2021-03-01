  • Gift Guide: Just Flight - Mosquito FB Mk VI

    Nels_Anderson
    De Havilland 98 Mosquito FB Mk Vi

    Publisher: Just Flight

    Dale Ashcroft

    $39.99
    Aircraft Description

    The following is a direct quote from Wikipedia:

    The de Havilland DH.98 Mosquito is a British twin-engined, shoulder-winged multirole combat aircraft, introduced during the Second World War. Unusual in that its frame was constructed mostly of wood, it was nicknamed the "Wooden Wonder", or "Mossie". Lord Beaverbrook, Minister of Aircraft Production, nicknamed it "Freeman's Folly", alluding to Air Chief Marshal Sir Wilfrid Freeman, who defended Geoffrey de Havilland and his design concept against orders to scrap the project. In 1941, it was one of the fastest operational aircraft in the world.

    Originally conceived as an unarmed fast bomber, the Mosquito's use evolved during the war into many roles, including low- to medium-altitude daytime tactical bomber, high-altitude night bomber, pathfinder, day or night fighter, fighter-bomber, intruder, maritime strike, and photo-reconnaissance aircraft. It was also used by the British Overseas Airways Corporation as a fast transport to carry small, high-value cargo to and from neutral countries through enemy-controlled airspace. The crew of two, pilot and navigator, sat side by side. A single passenger could ride in the aircraft's bomb bay when necessary.

    The Mosquito FBVI was often flown in special raids, such as Operation Jericho - an attack on Amiens Prison in early 1944, and precision attacks against military intelligence, security, and police facilities (such as Gestapo headquarters).

    Specifications

    • Powerplant: Two 1710 hp Rolls-Royce Merlin 76/77 V12 engines
    • Span: 54 ft 2 in
    • Maximum Weight: 23,000 lb
    • Capacity: Two crew
    • Maximum Speed: 408 mph
    • Range: 1485 miles

    PC Specs

    Recommended:

    • Flight Simulator X (Acceleration, Gold or SP2 required), FSX: Steam Edition or P3D v4/v3/v2/v1
    • 3 GHz or any Dual Core
    • 2.0 GB RAM
    • 512 MB graphics card
    • Windows 10 / 8 / 7
    • 600 MB hard drive space

    Testing Specs:

    • P3D v4.5
    • Intel Core i7-9700K 3.6 GHz (Coffee Lake) Socket LGA1151 Processor
    • Corsair Vengeance RGB Pro 32 GB (2x16 GB) DDR4 PC4-25600C16 3200 MHz
    • Asus GeForce RTX 2080 Dual OC 819 2MB GDDR6 PCI-Express Graphics Card
    • Microsoft Windows 10 Home Advanced
    • Samsung 1TB 860 EVO SSD 2.5" SATA 6 Gbps 64 Layer 3D V-NAND Solid State Drive

    Cost And Installation

    At the time of writing this review the aircraft was priced at a reasonable $39.99 (£31.85). The download size was small coming in at 172 MB. The download from the FlightSim.Com Store was quick and painless with only a few clicks of the mouse required.

    Installation was also trouble free. The installer will give you an option of what simulator you would like to install the aircraft to, being either FSX or Prepar3D. Once a selection of these is made, further choices of which version of the simulator are available. A product activation code is required in order to install the Mosquito, this will be issued once successful payment has been taken.

    Documentation

    The Mosquito comes with a 48 page manual which details various aspects of the aircraft which include:

    • Introduction
    • Install, Updates and Support
    • Panel Guide
    • Flares, Munitions, Lighting and Doors and Covers
    • Flying the Mosquito
    • Checklist
    • Reference Speeds
    • Paint kit, credits and legal

    A walkthrough start-up procedure is included in the manual, this shows you where switches are located.

