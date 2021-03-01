Gift Guide: Just Flight - Mosquito FB Mk VI

De Havilland 98 Mosquito FB Mk Vi Publisher: Just Flight Review Author:

Dale Ashcroft Suggested Price:

$39.99

Aircraft Description

The following is a direct quote from Wikipedia:

The de Havilland DH.98 Mosquito is a British twin-engined, shoulder-winged multirole combat aircraft, introduced during the Second World War. Unusual in that its frame was constructed mostly of wood, it was nicknamed the "Wooden Wonder", or "Mossie". Lord Beaverbrook, Minister of Aircraft Production, nicknamed it "Freeman's Folly", alluding to Air Chief Marshal Sir Wilfrid Freeman, who defended Geoffrey de Havilland and his design concept against orders to scrap the project. In 1941, it was one of the fastest operational aircraft in the world.

Originally conceived as an unarmed fast bomber, the Mosquito's use evolved during the war into many roles, including low- to medium-altitude daytime tactical bomber, high-altitude night bomber, pathfinder, day or night fighter, fighter-bomber, intruder, maritime strike, and photo-reconnaissance aircraft. It was also used by the British Overseas Airways Corporation as a fast transport to carry small, high-value cargo to and from neutral countries through enemy-controlled airspace. The crew of two, pilot and navigator, sat side by side. A single passenger could ride in the aircraft's bomb bay when necessary.

The Mosquito FBVI was often flown in special raids, such as Operation Jericho - an attack on Amiens Prison in early 1944, and precision attacks against military intelligence, security, and police facilities (such as Gestapo headquarters).

Specifications

Powerplant: Two 1710 hp Rolls-Royce Merlin 76/77 V12 engines

Span: 54 ft 2 in

Maximum Weight: 23,000 lb

Capacity: Two crew

Maximum Speed: 408 mph

Range: 1485 miles

PC Specs

Recommended:

Flight Simulator X (Acceleration, Gold or SP2 required), FSX: Steam Edition or P3D v4/v3/v2/v1

3 GHz or any Dual Core

2.0 GB RAM

512 MB graphics card

Windows 10 / 8 / 7

600 MB hard drive space

Testing Specs:

P3D v4.5

Intel Core i7-9700K 3.6 GHz (Coffee Lake) Socket LGA1151 Processor

Corsair Vengeance RGB Pro 32 GB (2x16 GB) DDR4 PC4-25600C16 3200 MHz

Asus GeForce RTX 2080 Dual OC 819 2MB GDDR6 PCI-Express Graphics Card

Microsoft Windows 10 Home Advanced

Samsung 1TB 860 EVO SSD 2.5" SATA 6 Gbps 64 Layer 3D V-NAND Solid State Drive

Cost And Installation

At the time of writing this review the aircraft was priced at a reasonable $39.99 (£31.85). The download size was small coming in at 172 MB. The download from the FlightSim.Com Store was quick and painless with only a few clicks of the mouse required.

Installation was also trouble free. The installer will give you an option of what simulator you would like to install the aircraft to, being either FSX or Prepar3D. Once a selection of these is made, further choices of which version of the simulator are available. A product activation code is required in order to install the Mosquito, this will be issued once successful payment has been taken.

Documentation

The Mosquito comes with a 48 page manual which details various aspects of the aircraft which include:

Introduction

Install, Updates and Support

Panel Guide

Flares, Munitions, Lighting and Doors and Covers

Flying the Mosquito

Checklist

Reference Speeds

Paint kit, credits and legal

A walkthrough start-up procedure is included in the manual, this shows you where switches are located.