Gift Guide: Virtavia - B-1B Lancer

B-1B Lancer Publisher: Virtavia Review Author:

Ray Andersen Suggested Price:

$34.95

Intro

The B-1B Lancer is a strategic and heavy bomber specifically designed for high speed, low level penetration operations, built first by North American Rockwell and later by Boeing. The aircraft features a variable sweep wing design and four General Electric F101-GE-102 afterburning turbofan engines each providing 17,390 lbf of dry thrust and 30,780 lbf with full afterburner, which enables the aircraft to reach Mach 0.92 at low level flights.

The B-1 is also known as the "Bone" (B-One) and was first envisioned as a successor aircraft that would combine the high speed from the B-58 Hustler with the range and payload from the B-52 Stratofortress. The aircraft was however cancelled for a period of time, but due to delays in the development of the B-2 Spirit, the B-1 entered production once again and now with modifications to fit low level penetration operations better.

General Information And Aircraft Specs

Produced by North American Rockwell / Boeing

North American Rockwell / Boeing National Origin United States

United States First Flight 23rd of December 1974 (B-1A)

23rd of December 1974 (B-1A) Introduction 1st of October 1986

1st of October 1986 Role Supersonic, Strategic heavy bomber

Supersonic, Strategic heavy bomber Produced 1983-1988

1983-1988 Built 100x (B-1B) and 4x B-1A

100x (B-1B) and 4x B-1A Unit Cost (B-1B) US$283.1 milion in 1998 ? US$415 milion in 2018

US$283.1 milion in 1998 ? US$415 milion in 2018 Status In active service

Crew 4

4 Length 146 ft (45 m)

146 ft (45 m) Height 34 ft (10 m)

34 ft (10 m) Wingspan 79-137 ft (24 m - 42 m)

79-137 ft (24 m - 42 m) Wing Area 1,950 sq ft (181 m2)

1,950 sq ft (181 m2) Empty Weight 192,000 lb (87.090 kg)

192,000 lb (87.090 kg) MTOW 477,000 lb (216.364 kg)

477,000 lb (216.364 kg) Power Plant 4x General Electric F101-GE-102 afterburning turbofan engines