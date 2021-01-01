  • Gift Guide: Virtavia - B-1B Lancer

    B-1B Lancer

    Publisher: Virtavia

    Ray Andersen

    $34.95
    Intro

    The B-1B Lancer is a strategic and heavy bomber specifically designed for high speed, low level penetration operations, built first by North American Rockwell and later by Boeing. The aircraft features a variable sweep wing design and four General Electric F101-GE-102 afterburning turbofan engines each providing 17,390 lbf of dry thrust and 30,780 lbf with full afterburner, which enables the aircraft to reach Mach 0.92 at low level flights.

    The B-1 is also known as the "Bone" (B-One) and was first envisioned as a successor aircraft that would combine the high speed from the B-58 Hustler with the range and payload from the B-52 Stratofortress. The aircraft was however cancelled for a period of time, but due to delays in the development of the B-2 Spirit, the B-1 entered production once again and now with modifications to fit low level penetration operations better.

    General Information And Aircraft Specs

    B-1B Lancer
    • Produced by North American Rockwell / Boeing
    • National Origin United States
    • First Flight 23rd of December 1974 (B-1A)
    • Introduction 1st of October 1986
    • Role Supersonic, Strategic heavy bomber
    • Produced 1983-1988
    • Built 100x (B-1B) and 4x B-1A
    • Unit Cost (B-1B) US$283.1 milion in 1998 ? US$415 milion in 2018
    • Status In active service
    • Crew 4
    • Length 146 ft (45 m)
    • Height 34 ft (10 m)
    • Wingspan 79-137 ft (24 m - 42 m)
    • Wing Area 1,950 sq ft (181 m2)
    • Empty Weight 192,000 lb (87.090 kg)
    • MTOW 477,000 lb (216.364 kg)
    • Power Plant 4x General Electric F101-GE-102 afterburning turbofan engines
    B-1B Lancer
    • Max Speed #1 721 kn (830 mph / 1.335 km/h / Mach 1.25) at 40,000' (12.000 m)
    • Max Speed #2 608 kn (700 mph / 1.126 km/h / Mach 0.92) at 200' (152 m)
    • Range 5,100 nmi (5,900 mi / 9.400 km)
    • Combat Range 2,993 nmi (3,444 mi / 5.543 km)
    • Service Ceiling 60,000 ft (18.000 m)
    • Rate of Climb 5,678 ft/min (28,84 m/s)
    • Wing Loading 167 lb/sq ft (820 kg/m2)
    • Thrust/Weight 0.28

