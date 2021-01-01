SSG 747-8 V2.2.1 has been released. Happy New Year!
Change Log
- Fixed error where displays turned off when pressing shift + 7 view.
- Tuned flight model to behave better in strong crosswind on takeoff and landing.
- New and improved cockpit button/switch/knob animations and sounds.
- New cabin for Intercontinental
- Removed the Librain plugin as it no longer works with our package
