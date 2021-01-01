Supercritical Simulations Group Releases 747-8 v2.2.1

SSG 747-8 V2.2.1 has been released. Happy New Year!

Change Log

Fixed error where displays turned off when pressing shift + 7 view.

Tuned flight model to behave better in strong crosswind on takeoff and landing.

New and improved cockpit button/switch/knob animations and sounds.

New cabin for Intercontinental

Removed the Librain plugin as it no longer works with our package

