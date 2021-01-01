Canadian Xpress January 2021 Monthly Challenge

Castlegar is located within the Selkirk Mountains at the confluence of the Kootenay and Columbia Rivers. It is a regional trade and transportation center with a local economy fueled by forestry, mining, and tourism. Castlegar was recently cited as one of the Top 8 Places in British Columbia for most promising growth. It is home to Selkirk College, a regional airport, a pulp mill, and several sawmills. The population of 7,259 people includes many Doukhobors, who were largely responsible for much of Castlegar's early development and growth.

Your mission is to fly from Hope (CYHE) to Castlegar (CYCG) with any Canadian Xpress® freeware or payware propellor equipped piston or turboprop that you have the rank to fly and is rated for operation at the event airports.

Join Canadian Xpress today in order to participate as there are some great prizes to be won including:

Aerosoft Products

Bonus Flight Hours

Canadian Xpress Monthly Challenge Award

The January 2021 Monthly Challenge is open to all Canadian Xpress® pilots from January 1st until January 29th, 2021.

