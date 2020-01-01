  • Neil's Tours - UK Farm Strips - Vol 6 for MSFS

    Here we have another 20 (plus 1 I may have missed off) hard to find and challenging grass fields. Most of the airfields are artistic licence and are not meant to look like the real thing. I have provided a parking spot at most of the fields.

    Included Airfields

    1. Bantry Bay
    2. Bellarena
    3. Beverley
    4. Boson
    5. Burton on the Wolds
    6. Catton
    7. Deanland
    8. Drayton St Leonard's
    9. Eaglescott
    10. Delvinore
    11. Grangewood
    12. Helpringham
    13. Milson
    14. Nayland
    15. Plockton
    16. Roshirwaurn
    17. Shenstone
    18. Shifnal
    19. Sittles Farm
    20. Tudweiliog
    21. Wingland

    Along with the scenery you also get a 60 page guide book in PDF format. The guide includes information on all the fields, including written details, charts and photos that will help you find and enjoy the scenery.

    Purchase Neil's Tours - UK Farm Strips - Vol 6 for MSFS
    See the full range of Neil's Tours scenery for MSFS 2020

