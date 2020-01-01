Neil's Tours - UK Farm Strips - Vol 6 for MSFS

Here we have another 20 (plus 1 I may have missed off) hard to find and challenging grass fields. Most of the airfields are artistic licence and are not meant to look like the real thing. I have provided a parking spot at most of the fields.
Included Airfields
- Bantry Bay
- Bellarena
- Beverley
- Boson
- Burton on the Wolds
- Catton
- Deanland
- Drayton St Leonard's
- Eaglescott
- Delvinore
- Grangewood
- Helpringham
- Milson
- Nayland
- Plockton
- Roshirwaurn
- Shenstone
- Shifnal
- Sittles Farm
- Tudweiliog
- Wingland
Along with the scenery you also get a 60 page guide book in PDF format. The guide includes information on all the fields, including written details, charts and photos that will help you find and enjoy the scenery.
