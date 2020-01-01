Neil's Tours - UK Farm Strips - Vol 6 for MSFS

Here we have another 20 (plus 1 I may have missed off) hard to find and challenging grass fields. Most of the airfields are artistic licence and are not meant to look like the real thing. I have provided a parking spot at most of the fields.

Included Airfields

Bantry Bay Bellarena Beverley Boson Burton on the Wolds Catton Deanland Drayton St Leonard's Eaglescott Delvinore Grangewood Helpringham Milson Nayland Plockton Roshirwaurn Shenstone Shifnal Sittles Farm Tudweiliog Wingland

Along with the scenery you also get a 60 page guide book in PDF format. The guide includes information on all the fields, including written details, charts and photos that will help you find and enjoy the scenery.

Purchase Neil's Tours - UK Farm Strips - Vol 6 for MSFS

See the full range of Neil's Tours scenery for MSFS 2020