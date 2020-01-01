  • Taburet Releases EU DEM Pack 4 For MSFS 2020

    Nels_Anderson
    Taburet EU DEM Pack 4

    North East Europe and Southern Baltic Terrain; transformed by editing the MSFS 2020 terrain replacing elevation files with models compiled from external sources at higher resolution. Dem packages add elevation posts points to the terrain; to further improve the appearance and shape and forms of the whole terrain you fly over. See coverage image for covered area.

    There is a very talented terrain architect behind this Dem scenery (although is compiled and put together by myself) without his knowledge and talent this kind of scenery would not have been possible. North East Europe and Southern Baltic Terrain offers stunning place of natural beauty to fly over; too many to mention. This package will make excursion flight much more interesting as the terrain is much better formed than default.

    Simple and easy installation; lots of fun and stunning scenery to fly over. An always expanding project.

    Purchase Taburet - EU DEM Pack 4 - North East Europe and Southern Baltic Terrain for MSFS
    See all Taburet DEM packs
    See all Taburet add-ons for MSFS 2020

